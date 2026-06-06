The Princess of Wales appeared at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Gloucestershire wedding in a cream Roland Mouret bouclé dress paired with pointed-toe pumps. The outfit was polished and understated, with a structured silhouette that suited the private family ceremony held in early June.

The Princess attended alongside Prince William at All Saints Church in Kemble on 6 June 2026, one of several senior royals present for the occasion. The Roland Mouret design — a label that has featured regularly in her public wardrobe — drew attention for its restrained elegance at a ceremony that kept a deliberately low-key tone.

Royal Wedding Style

Traditional wedding guest dressing usually avoids shades that might compete with the bride, and the Princess of Wales' outfit fit within that general approach rather than breaking from it. The sophisticated Roland Mouret design was formal, understated and appropriate for the occasion without appearing overdone.

The colour also suited the setting and the weather. In an outdoor Gloucestershire ceremony, a cream outfit reads as polished without feeling too heavy for spring. The deep cream tone was less likely to look harsh in wet weather than a brighter shade would have been.

The look balanced formality with ease. It was formal enough for a royal ceremony. But it did not feel heavy or overly ceremonial, which kept it in line with the more private nature of the event.

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Kate wore this new cream creation by Roland Mouret pic.twitter.com/KEVTthHjhi — Chris (@ishiguzochris) June 6, 2026

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The Princess of Wales' Roland Mouret look reflects her long-standing support for designers known for clean tailoring and contemporary lines. The bouclé fabric and structured shape gave the dress a classic finish that suited the occasion.

Roland Mouret has become a familiar name in the Princess of Wales' wardrobe. The brand has been featured in several of her polished public appearances. The designer's French background and British base also reflect her preference for fashion with both international appeal and UK links.

The styling helped the dress land well visually. The shape, texture and neutral palette all worked together to create a look that was simple, refined and appropriate for a high-profile family event.

Weather Conditions Test Royal Resilience

Rainy conditions at the Gloucestershire venue added a practical test to the look, but the Princess of Wales kept her composure throughout the ceremony. She 'braved the rain' in the bouclé dress during the outdoor event. That detail mattered because royal wedding appearances are rarely judged only on appearance.

Practicality, weather and movement all play a part, and this look held up well under those conditions. The pointed-toe pumps completed the outfit in a way that remained neat and appropriate for the setting.

The Princess of Wales is the prettiest wedding guest I've ever seen. So elegant and summery. #saturdayvibes pic.twitter.com/Jtm3TO6pG4 — Team Golden Goddess (@DancingInfinit1) June 6, 2026

The Wedding and Family Context

Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son, married Harriet Sperling on 6 June 2026 in a ceremony attended by Prince William, while Prince Harry was not invited. The Prince and Princess of Wales' attendance highlighted the family nature of the wedding.

The ceremony took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, and kept the tone private and family-focused. The church is a small, historic parish church in the Cotswolds, a region known for its countryside setting and traditional English villages. The gathering brought together senior royals for a lower-key celebration rather than a larger public occasion.

The wedding was reported to have a relatively small guest list, with close family and friends forming the core of the attendees. The couple chose to keep the event low-profile, which aligned with the more private style of their relationship.

Royal family weddings often draw public attention because of the people involved, and this one was no exception. The Princess of Wales' presence added to the attention around the event without taking focus away from the couple.