Katie Holmes quietly ignited a wave of speculation about her love life in New York on Thursday, 16 April, when the actress shared an affectionate photo with Joshua Jackson on Instagram and appeared to endorse fans' hopes that the former Dawson's Creek couple might be dating again.

For starters, Katie Holmes and Jackson, both 47, have a long and carefully documented history. They dated for about a year in 1998 after meeting on the set of the hit teen drama, and Holmes later suggested in a Rolling Stone cover story that he was her 'first love.' Jackson himself described it to The Times in 2023 as a 'full-on stars-moon-sky romance,' underlining the nostalgic pull that still clings to their names nearly three decades on.

Katie Holmes caught liking comments suggesting she and ex Joshua Jackson ‘should be a couple’ Holmes and Jackson dated from 1998 to 1999 while filming "Dawson's Creek." https://t.co/8GdOughIFp pic.twitter.com/zLregecxcA — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) April 22, 2026

The new round of rumours began when Holmes posted a black-and-white photo of herself with her arms wrapped around Jackson to announce that their latest project, Happy Hours, had been accepted into the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Holmes not only stars in the film, she directs it, reuniting the pair on screen as former sweethearts who reconnect years later.

'Working with Josh again was a dream,' she wrote in the caption. On its own, that line could easily pass as standard Hollywood politeness. What came next felt more deliberate.

Katie Holmes Fuels Talk With Instagram 'Likes'

The news came after Holmes headed to the comments section of her own post and began interacting with fans. The Ray Donovan alum tapped 'like' on two responses that went beyond enthusiasm for the movie and straight into matchmaking.

'Wish this was a hard launch 🥰,' wrote one fan, using the internet shorthand for going public with a relationship. Another commenter simply declared: 'They should be a couple.' Holmes' decision to endorse both remarks with a like, however small that gesture might seem, was enough to send social media into analysis mode.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson took a break from filming "Happy Hours" to grab lunch in the West Village this afternoon. 📸: Christopher Peterson / https://t.co/AO805SwVIE pic.twitter.com/0LG5JKAtfm — Page Six (@PageSix) August 4, 2025

Nothing confirms that Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are actually back together, and neither has commented directly on their current relationship status. Without that clarity, the romance theory sits very much in the realm of speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Smiling to myself at these photos of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson filming "Happy Hours." 🥰 📸: Christopher Peterson / https://t.co/AO805SwVIE pic.twitter.com/oyXwhTh5oU — Page Six (@PageSix) August 5, 2025

The Instagram post arrived just two days after the pair had already set tongues wagging on a red carpet. On Tuesday, 14 April, Holmes and Jackson posed together in coordinated outfits at a New York City screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary. Side by side in front of photographers, they looked at ease, the easy familiarity of old colleagues, or something more, plain to see in the images now doing the rounds online.

On-Screen Lovers, Off-Screen Questions For Katie Holmes

For starters, there is a narrative convenience to the timing that fans have seized on. In Happy Hours, Holmes and Jackson play former lovers who rekindle their relationship years later. Off camera, a source previously told Starmagazine in December that the pair were enjoying 'no-strings fun' while working on the film.

paceyjoey pacey witter joey potter hurricane edit dawson's creek katie holmes joshua jackson pf lcveslayla pic.twitter.com/mEZjFwd6bQ — Fade Into You (@phIaires) August 13, 2025

'Katie is enjoying the ride,' the unnamed source claimed. 'She says spending time with Josh makes her feel alive again and she doesn't want to shut that down just because she can't possess him.' That account has not been confirmed by Holmes or Jackson, and remains unattributed gossip rather than an on-the-record statement, but it has coloured the way many followers are reading her latest social media moves.

Their shared past only adds fuel. Holmes was in her early twenties when she and Jackson first dated, fresh from the intense bubble of Dawson's Creek. When she later told Rolling Stone he was her 'first love', it cemented the relationship as part of the show's mythology, blurring the line between Joey and Pacey's fictional bond and the actors' real lives.

These pics of former "Dawson's Creek" co-stars Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes filming in New York were exactly what I needed to see on a Monday 🤎 📸: MEGA pic.twitter.com/R50aUOBvKU — Page Six (@PageSix) July 21, 2025

Jackson, speaking to The Times in 2023, reinforced that sense of teenage intensity. 'We were kids,' he said. 'So it was a full-on stars-moon-sky romance.' Neither has suggested that the relationship ended badly, which leaves room for the kind of wistful "what if" narrative that social media thrives on.

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes reunite for a “Dawson’s Creek” moment at the “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary” NYC premiere. pic.twitter.com/uN5e2R4vFh — Variety (@Variety) April 14, 2026

Holmes' recent romantic history has played out more quietly but is still under scrutiny. She was famously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 until their 2012 divorce, a union that turned her into a permanent tabloid fixture. More recently, she was linked to musician Bobby Wooten II. Jackson, for his part, split from actor Jodie Turner-Smith in 2023 after four years of marriage and was later the subject of unconfirmed dating rumours involving Lupita Nyong'o.

Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson embracing in NYC. They are currently filming a new project together. pic.twitter.com/DqnIT1wyKk — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) August 5, 2025

Against that backdrop, a cosy Instagram photo and a few carefully "liked" comments feel, to many observers, less like an accident and more like a soft test of public reaction. Holmes, who has often appeared wary of exposing her private life since her divorce from Cruise, knows exactly how fans of Dawson's Creek still talk about her and Jackson as if they are unfinished business.

Katie Holmes liked multiple Instagram comments suggesting she and her Dawson’s Creek costar Joshua Jackson should rekindle their romance. https://t.co/Q4WgLArwew pic.twitter.com/QCRk83TXsP — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 22, 2026

Whether she meant to tease them or simply enjoyed the moment, the result is the same. A single post promoting an indie film has revived a 1990s love story, recast it for 2026, and reminded Hollywood that some screen couples never quite stop being a couple in the eyes of the audience, no matter what the reality looks like when the cameras are off.