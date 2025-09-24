When Italian screen siren Claudia Cardinale passed away at 87, the world mourned the loss of a legend. But amid the outpouring of tributes, attention quickly turned to her daughter, Claudia Jr., who for decades stood not just as her mother's confidante but also as her creative collaborator. These 10 photos reveal the journey of a woman who grew up in the shadow of a cinematic giant yet carved out her own place to shine.

A Star's Daughter With a Story of Her Own

Claudia Squitieri, better known as Claudia Jr., was born on 28 April 1979 in Rome to Cardinale and director Pasquale Squitieri. Her childhood was spent moving seamlessly between red carpets, film sets and private family life. Unlike many children of Hollywood and European icons who recoiled from fame, Claudia Jr. embraced it, carrying her heritage with poise.

Her upbringing was defined by dualities: the glitz of premieres and festivals on one side, and the quiet determination of her mother on the other. Cardinale had endured bitter professional struggles in the 1970s, when ex-husband Franco Cristaldi allegedly tried to derail her career. Those battles gave Claudia Jr. an intimate look at her mother's grit and resilience, qualities that continue to shape her own life and work today.

Building Her Career

Though she shares her mother's name, Claudia Jr. has carved out her own creative career. She has worked as an actress but is best known as a writer and curator. Among her major projects is Claudia Cardinale. L'indomabile. The Indomitable, a richly illustrated book chronicling her mother's extraordinary career.

Through interviews and archival material, she has recounted remarkable moments in film history: Cardinale acting alongside Werner Herzog, Klaus Kinski and Mick Jagger in the notorious production of Fitzcarraldo, or filming with Blake Edwards in Son of the Pink Panther. By collecting these stories, Claudia Jr. ensures that her mother's legacy is not only preserved but also reinterpreted for new generations.

Her own appearances at cultural institutions, such as the Italian Cultural Institute in Paris, have positioned her as both a public intellectual and a proud heir to Italy's cinematic golden age.

A Lasting Mother–Daughter Bond

More than anything, Claudia Jr.'s story is about her relationship with her mother. Their bond was one of both affection and collaboration. They often attended film festivals together, where Cardinale was honoured for her contributions to cinema, and Claudia Jr. frequently stepped in as a curator or speaker to contextualise her mother's career.

This closeness endured until the very end. After Squitieri's death in 2017, Claudia Jr. remained by her mother's side, accompanying her at public events and supporting her in private life. When Cardinale died in September 2025, Claudia Jr. became the natural torchbearer of her legacy, balancing grief with the responsibility of preserving one of Italy's greatest cultural icons.

These photos of Claudia Jr. capture more than moments in time: they show a woman who embodies both continuity and change — a daughter who carries forward her mother's charisma, intellect and indomitable spirit.