Sacha Baron Cohen has been spotted with influencer Hannah Palmer, weeks after finalising his £56.17m ($75m) divorce from actress Isla Fisher.

The comedian, best known for his characters Ali G and Borat, was photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant with Palmer on the evening of Thursday, 25 September 2025. The sighting has quickly drawn attention, partly because it marks Cohen's first public outing with someone new since the end of his 13-year marriage.

The Public Sighting

Photographs published by outlets show Cohen and Palmer exiting a West Hollywood restaurant around 22:30. Witnesses said the pair arrived separately but left together in a black Cadillac Escalade.

The images, taken just three months after Cohen and Fisher confirmed their split, immediately sparked speculation online. Neither Cohen nor Palmer has commented publicly on the nature of their relationship.

The timing has amplified interest. On 13 June 2025, Cohen and Fisher announced via Instagram that their divorce had been finalised, writing, 'Our divorce has now been finalised. We are proud of all we've achieved together'. They added that their focus would remain on co-parenting their three children.

Cohen and Fisher had been together for more than two decades and married for 13 years before announcing their separation. The couple confirmed in April 2024 that they had been privately working through the split for some time.

The financial settlement has been widely reported at $75m (£56.17m), though neither party has publicly confirmed exact figures. What is clear from court filings and their joint statement is that the divorce was finalised in mid-2025 and that both actors stressed their ongoing commitment to their children.

Observers have noted that the sighting of Cohen with Palmer is the first public indication that he may be moving forward personally since the high-profile separation.

Who is Hannah Palmer?

Hannah Palmer, 27, is a social media influencer and model with more than two million Instagram followers. She is best known for her swimwear shoots and her presence on subscription platform OnlyFans, where she shares exclusive content with subscribers.

Palmer has previously spoken about her career in interviews. In a 2022 conversation with Naluda Magazine, she explained that she started modelling through online photo contests before gaining attention on Instagram. She described her work as both creative and business-driven, stressing that success in the industry comes from persistence and professionalism.

Her social media presence reflects that approach. Palmer regularly collaborates with swimwear brands and lifestyle companies, while her Linktree directs followers to her modelling portfolio, booking information, and paid content platforms.

Separating Fact From Speculation

The photographs provide a verifiable account of Cohen and Palmer spending an evening together. Beyond that, little has been confirmed. No statements have been issued by their representatives, and Palmer herself has made no public comment on the encounter.

Coverage has largely relied on paparazzi images and eyewitness reports. While these confirm the outing, they do not clarify whether the meeting was romantic, professional, or social. Journalistic standards require distinguishing between fact — the photographs — and speculation about a relationship.

Palmer's own words, in past interviews, paint a picture of an ambitious entrepreneur who treats her modelling as a career rather than a publicity stunt. That context adds nuance to her sudden presence in headlines alongside Cohen.