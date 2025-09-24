The digital world is in mourning after the death of Zuza Beine, the 14-year-old influencer who turned her fight against acute myeloid leukaemia into a message of hope and resilience for millions.

With nearly 2 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, Zuza became known for her humour, honesty and gratitude in the face of relentless illness.

Her family confirmed on Tuesday that she passed away on 22 September, leaving behind heartbreak and inspiration in equal measure.

A Life of Courage in the Spotlight

Diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at just three years old, Zuza endured more than a decade of treatments and hospital stays. Yet she refused to be defined by cancer. Through her viral Get Ready With Me videos, she spoke openly about pain, fatigue and the daily grind of living with AML, but always found reasons to laugh, smile and spread positivity.

Her final posts, uploaded just days before her death, captured both the brutal toll of her illness and her unshakable spirit. In one video she admitted she could 'barely walk,' while in another she urged her fans to 'be grateful for the little things' such as food and hairstyles.

Zuza's family described her life as 'filled with both beauty and suffering,' noting that although she longed to be an ordinary teenager, it was her extraordinary strength and grace in the face of adversity that defined her.

The Power Of An Online Community

Zuza's openness created a digital space where millions followed her story. Messages of heartbreak and condolence flooded Instagram after her family shared the news of her passing. One user commented: 'I'm literally heartbroken,' while another wrote: 'Praying deeply for her family, I'm so sorry.'

Her influence went far beyond likes and shares. For many, she was a reminder that vulnerability can be powerful, and that even in pain, gratitude has meaning. Her last video, celebrating life's tiniest pleasures, now stands as a digital testament to her legacy.

Cancer And Mental Health

Zuza's story also highlights an often overlooked reality: the mental health challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis. According to Cancer Research UK, it is common for patients to struggle emotionally not just at diagnosis, but during treatment and even long after it ends. Conditions such as anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress disorder affect a significant number of cancer patients.

Experts stress that mental health care should be part of treatment plans. Psychiatrist Nancy Schell, MD, of City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago, notes that cancer forces patients 'directly in contact with their own mortality', which can intensify feelings of stress or depression. Other specialists warn that untreated mental health issues can interfere with cancer treatment itself, making outcomes worse.

Zuza herself spoke openly about the toll on her body and mind, normalising conversations about pain and vulnerability in ways that traditional medicine often overlooks.

A Legacy Of Gratitude

Though Zuza's life was short, her legacy is profound. The photos she shared show not just a teenager fighting illness, but a vibrant young girl embracing what she could — smiling in hospital gowns, experimenting with hair, celebrating food, and finding joy in friendship.

Her story is a reminder of the resilience of youth, the importance of gratitude, and the need for compassion in both medicine and everyday life. As her family wrote: 'Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too.'