The spotlight shone bright in Orlando on Sunday, 7 September 2025, as the 2026 Miss America Pageant brought glamour, talent, and fierce competition to the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Fifty-two delegates from every U.S. state, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. vied for the national crown in a night that blended scholarship, service, and show-stopping performances.

Cassie Donegan of New York emerged victorious, capturing the Miss America 2026 title and ending nearly a decade-long drought for her state.

She succeeds Abbie Stockard of Alabama, Miss America 2025, and now steps into the role of national ambassador for the Miss America Organization.

Alongside the crown, contestants shared in thousands of dollars in scholarships, ensuring the evening celebrated not only beauty and talent but also education and advocacy.

Winner of the 2026 Miss America Pageant

Cassie Donegan secured the crown with a vocal performance of 'Darker Shade of Blue' from the musical Some Like It Hot. Her victory marked the first time in nearly a decade that New York has taken the title.

Her authentic and unscripted reaction during the crowning moment drew praise from audiences in Orlando and viewers online.

As Miss America 2026, Donegan will now serve as a national ambassador for the organisation, championing service initiatives and representing the programme in media appearances across the country..

Other Finalists and Placements

The competition concluded with the announcement of the top placements:

Winner: Cassie Donegan (New York)

First Runner-up: Delegate representing North Dakota

Second Runner-up: Delegate representing California

Third Runner-up: Delegate representing Texas

Fourth Runner-up: Emma Terry (Alabama)

Emma Terry also earned distinction as the third-place recipient of the Quality of Life Award, given in recognition of her community service initiative, 'Stomping Out ALS One Step at a Time'.

Scholarships and Awards

The newly crowned Miss America received a $50,000 scholarship to support her education and career.

Runners-up and semi-finalists received scholarships ranging between $3,000 and $10,000, ensuring the competition remained focused on academic and professional advancement.

Special awards included the Quality of Life Award for service platforms, talent recognition prizes, and preliminary awards for outstanding performance during earlier rounds.

These scholarships continue the organisation's mission of providing educational opportunities for women.

Miss America's Teen 2026

In addition to the main pageant, the Miss America's Teen 2026 title was awarded on Saturday, 6 September 2025.

Tess Ferm of South Carolina won the crown for her initiative, 'From Fear to Freedom: Food Allergy Awareness and Education'. Ferm secured over $58,000 in scholarships and will serve as the national teen ambassador for the coming year.

Semi-Finalists and State Highlights

The pageant also recognised a group of Top 11 semi-finalists. Among them was Kennedy Holland of Arkansas, who advanced after a strong vocal performance. Contestants from states including Florida, Colorado and Washington D.C. also featured prominently in preliminary and semi-final rounds.

The 2026 competition reinforced the broad national representation of the event, with each state, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia sending delegates.

Where to Watch the Replay

The full replay of the Miss America 2026 competition is available for free on PageantVision.com and the official Miss America YouTube channel. Fans can stream the final evening show, including the crowning of Cassie Donegan and the full list of award presentations.

The live broadcast originally began at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, 7 September, but the replay remains accessible for those who want to revisit the competition or catch up on missed moments.