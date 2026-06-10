Donald Trump abruptly ended an NBC Meet the Press interview after a tense exchange with moderator Kristen Welker over his claims that elections are rigged, before later suggesting that heavy rain during the recording had contributed to his frustration.

The interview, taped at a farm in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and aired on Sunday, was repeatedly disrupted by weather and audio issues before Trump accused Welker and the network of being 'crooked' and walked away.

The walkout quickly overshadowed what had been intended as a wide-ranging discussion on election integrity, January 6, foreign policy and Trump's second-term agenda. Instead, attention shifted to the dramatic ending and Trump's subsequent remarks about the stormy conditions that formed the backdrop to the interview.

Clash Over Election Claims Ends Interview

The exchange deteriorated when Welker pressed Trump on his repeated assertion that California's elections are rigged and asked him to provide evidence to support the claim.

'All I have to do is look,' Trump replied.

Welker responded that observation alone was not evidence, prompting a sharper confrontation between the two. As the discussion continued, Trump accused Meet the Press, NBC and other major news organisations of bias before bringing the interview to an abrupt close.

'You're crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked,' Trump said. 'Let's call it quits, because I've had enough.'

The interview ended shortly afterwards, cutting short a discussion that had already covered election claims, January 6 and a proposed anti-weaponisation fund linked to some Capitol riot defendants.

NBC later noted that the Justice Department had already dropped plans related to the fund, adding further attention to that portion of the exchange.

Heavy Rain Becomes A Secondary Flashpoint

While the walkout dominated headlines, the weather surrounding the interview soon became part of the story itself.

Read more Donald Trump Humiliated: POTUS Ripped for Apparent Trouble Standing in Media Meltdown Donald Trump Humiliated: POTUS Ripped for Apparent Trouble Standing in Media Meltdown

NBC reported that heavy rain repeatedly pounded the roof of the barn where the interview was being recorded, creating audio difficulties throughout the session. Production crews were forced to work around the disruptions as the conversation continued.

Trump later pointed to those conditions when discussing the interview.

According to NBC, he said the rain had made him 'a little bit angry' and described the venue as 'the most beautiful barn I've ever seen'.

The explanation drew widespread attention because it came after a confrontation that had already generated significant criticism and online discussion.

Supporters argued the interruptions created challenging circumstances, while critics questioned whether the weather could fully explain the increasingly combative tone of the exchange.

The rain may have complicated the recording, but it also became an unexpected postscript to an interview already dominated by conflict over Trump's answers and his decision to leave.

California Dispute Drives Much Of The Confrontation

A significant portion of the interview focused on Trump's continuing allegations about election administration in California.

Welker repeatedly asked the president to substantiate his claims that the state's elections are 'rigged'. Trump maintained his position but did not provide specific evidence when challenged.

NBC later published a fact-check examining several of Trump's assertions, including his comments on California elections, January 6 and foreign policy.

The California dispute has become a recurring feature of Trump's political messaging. He has frequently pointed to the state's lengthy vote-counting process as evidence that something is wrong with the system, while election officials have long argued that the timeline reflects state laws allowing ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted after polls close.

That disagreement formed the backdrop to one of the interview's most contentious exchanges and ultimately helped drive the confrontation that ended the discussion.

Fallout Extends Beyond The Broadcast

Reaction to the walkout was swift across social media and political circles, ensuring the interview remained a topic of discussion long after it aired.

Critics portrayed the episode as another example of Trump struggling with direct scrutiny of his claims, while supporters argued he was pushing back against questioning they viewed as unfair or politically motivated.

He wasn’t challenged, he was constantly interrupted by a yapping poodle. She should do her job and watch the tapes but let’s all be honest she is crooked, not interested in facts. — Lee (@LE2DI0N2E) June 7, 2026

Among those weighing in was California Governor Gavin Newsom, who mocked Trump's repeated focus on the state and described the episode as a severe case of 'California Derangement Syndrome'.

@restispolitics Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, and it looks like Gavin Newsom is suggesting Alastair might just have a case of it. ♬ original sound - The Rest Is Politics - The Rest Is Politics

The competing reactions reflected the same political divide that has long surrounded Trump's relationship with the media.

For critics, the walkout reinforced concerns about how he responds when challenged. For supporters, it demonstrated a willingness to confront news organisations he frequently accuses of bias.

Either way, a policy-focused interview ended up producing a far more familiar headline: another public clash between Trump and the press, played out against the unlikely backdrop of a rain-soaked Wisconsin barn.