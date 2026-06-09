Jon Stewart tore into Donald Trump on US television on Monday night in New York, branding the president a 'fragile man baby' after he abruptly walked out of a high-profile NBC Meet the Press interview with Kristen Welker on Sunday.

The news came after Trump, 79, sat down with Welker for a taped interview on 7 June, in which the pair clashed over his false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, his so‑called anti‑weaponisation fund and the continuing war in Iran.

Welker repeatedly pressed him to provide hard evidence for his allegations that the election had been 'rigged,' something numerous courts and officials have previously rejected. According to the broadcast, Trump grew visibly irritated as the questions continued and eventually ended the interview early, leaving the set rather than engaging further.

Stewart Uses NBC Interview to Skewer 'Fragile Man Baby' Trump

Stewart devoted a segment of Monday's edition of The Daily Show to the NBC encounter, treating Trump's interview walk‑off as a case study in the ex-president's temperament. Opening the bit, he played the footage of Trump cutting the conversation short before turning to camera with a mixture of disbelief and relish.

'Holy sh—. Storming out because you didn't like the question?' he said, in a clip posted online after the show. Stewart then offered his now‑viral characterisation: 'Now, you could view this as the hissy fit of an incredibly fragile man baby whose paper‑thin skin can't handle venturing out of the sycophantic embrace of his tongue‑bathing acolytes.'

He paused, then undercut even his own faux-analysis. 'Or... actually, I don't know how else you could view it,' he added, to loud laughter from the studio audience. The comedian, 63, described the scene as 'sad,' returning to the word three times in quick succession. In his telling, what made it stranger was that the interview had opened almost flirtatiously, with light banter about the weather rather than hostile cross‑examination.

To illustrate that point, Stewart rolled clips of the early moments of the exchange. As rain pattered on the roof of the farm setting, Welker observed, 'As we're having this conversation, we can hear a little bit of rain.' Trump corrected her, 'No, a lot of rain.' Welker echoed, 'A lot of rain.' In another segment, Trump asked, 'Is that wind or what?' before pronouncing it 'nice rain.'

Stewart leaned into the rom‑com framing, briefly breaking into song with the opening line of 'If you like Pina Coladas or getting caught...,' joking that the downpour was 'sweet' as long as it was not accompanied by what he called 'scary sky booms.' The show then cut back to Trump on the NBC set, remarking, 'Hear that sound of thunder, lightning? People will understand. We're in a farm.'

From there, Stewart pivoted to mocking Trump's worldview and appearance, slipping into an exaggerated impression of the president. He imagined Trump lecturing urban viewers, 'Sure, you city slickers with your lack of rain and trans weather, or whatever you have up there,' Stewart scoffed. He followed that with a jab at Trump's distinctive hair and tan, asking, 'And by the way, when did Trump go to his stylist and go, "Hey, give me the Hugh Grant Oompa Loompa?"'

Viewers Applaud Stewart as NBC Trump Clip Circulates

The NBC interview and Stewart's 'fragile man baby' monologue quickly travelled online, where partisan reactions hardened almost instantly. A clip from The Daily Show segment uploaded to YouTube drew a string of comments applauding Stewart's performance and ridiculing Trump's decision to cut the interview short.

'Couldn't stop laughing,' one viewer wrote, summing up a common response among Stewart's fans. Another commenter reached back to Trump's avoided military service in the Vietnam era, quipping, 'He ran out of that interview like they called his draft number again.' A third took aim at Trump's record in office, calling him 'the most useless president.'

Others fixated less on the fact that Trump left than on the manner of his departure. Pushing back on the language used by some outlets, one viewer insisted Trump had not 'stormed' out in the conventional sense at all. 'Trump didn't 'storm out,' they wrote. 'He heaved himself ponderously out of that chair, teetered alarmingly, seemed to flail at Kristen Welker to keep his balance, and then waddled out.'

The Trump campaign has not, in the material provided, offered a detailed public defence of the decision to end the NBC conversation when it did or responded specifically to Stewart's 'man baby' label.

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Still, the contrast is striking. On one side, a network anchor challenging Trump to substantiate old and thoroughly disputed claims about election fraud.

On the other, a late‑night satirist turning that moment of friction into a miniature character sketch of a 'fragile man baby' president who, in his view, cannot bear sustained questioning beyond what Stewart called the 'tongue‑bathing' comfort of loyal supporters.

Whether Stewart's description sticks politically is another question. What is clear is that a single NBC interview on a rainy Sunday farm has handed one of Trump's sharpest comic critics fresh material, and given Trump's detractors a new set of lines to circulate, replay and, for now at least, enjoy.