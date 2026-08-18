The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Indiana prison officials to overturn a state law that bars the use of public money for gender-affirming surgery for inmates, in a case brought on behalf of a transgender woman serving a lengthy sentence for killing an 11-month-old child.

The suit argues the ban is unconstitutional; the state counters that taxpayers should not have to fund the procedures. The dispute places one of the most polarising questions in American law, what medical care prisons must provide, before the federal courts.

The Indiana measure, passed in 2023 and known as HEA 1569, prohibits the Department of Correction from spending state or federal funds on what it terms sexual reassignment surgery for prisoners, while still permitting non-surgical treatments such as hormone therapy.

The ACLU says the law singles out transgender inmates for the denial of medically necessary care, violating the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

What the Lawsuit Argues

The ACLU's case rests on the Eighth Amendment. According to the ACLU of Indiana, denying medically necessary care to incarcerated people because they are transgender is a form of discrimination, and its legal director Ken Falk has argued that if a state can arbitrarily withhold one recognised treatment, it could withhold others.

The organisation also invokes the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, noting that Indiana prisons will pay for surgeries that remove reproductive organs when non-transgender inmates need them, but not when a transgender inmate does.

That inconsistency, the ACLU contends, is the discrimination the Constitution forbids. A federal judge has already sided with the argument once.

In 2024, US District Judge Richard Young granted a preliminary injunction in a related case, finding the plaintiff's gender dysphoria was a serious medical need and that surgery was required to prevent serious harm, while noting that informed consent must be part of any procedure. Federal courts remain split nationally on whether the Eighth Amendment compels prisons to provide such surgery.

The Inmate and the Crime at the Center of the Case

The plaintiff's conviction is central to the political heat around the suit. Court records identify the inmate in the established Indiana case as Autumn Cordellioné, formerly known as Jonathan Richardson, a transgender woman who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and has taken prescribed hormones for years.

Cordellioné is serving a lengthy sentence for the 2001 killing of her 11-month-old stepdaughter.

Maybe it’s surprising to you to learn the ACLU is suing to force Indiana taxpayers to pay for a convicted pedophile rapist’s transgender medicalization.



It shouldn’t be. This has been a leading priority for the ACLU for more than a decade. https://t.co/wEJuhG7ULx — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 18, 2026

The case has then circulated online with labels that misstate the nature of the crime; the conviction on the record is for the death of the child, and the lawsuit concerns the medical care she is entitled to while incarcerated, not the gravity of what she did.

The ACLU's filings describe an inmate who has identified as a woman since childhood, continues to experience serious depression and anxiety, and has been provided accommodations short of surgery.

Prison medical staff had at one point placed her on a list to be evaluated for the procedure before the 2023 law took effect and blocked it, according to the complaint.

The State's Response and the Wider Fight

Indiana officials have pushed back forcefully. The office of Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican, has said Hoosiers do not want their tax dollars spent on the surgeries, putting their cost at between £7,500 ($10,000) and £112,000 ($150,000), and Rokita has vowed to appeal rulings that go against the state.

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In newer filings, lawyers for the Department of Correction have gone further than cost, disputing the underlying medical case.

The department has said it denies that surgery is necessary to treat the inmates' gender dysphoria and has challenged the diagnoses themselves, an argument that takes aim at the standards published by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, which prison systems have generally followed.

The outcome will land well beyond Indiana. With federal appeals courts divided on whether the Constitution requires prisons to fund gender-affirming surgery, cases like this one are the vehicles through which the question is moving toward the Supreme Court, and the presence of a plaintiff convicted of killing a child ensures the legal principle will be argued against the most emotionally charged facts available.