Donald Trump has sparked a wave of outrage after repeatedly describing women as 'young, beautiful girls' during a speech in New York, before adding that they were 'gorgeous' in a bizarre anecdote about his administration's record on crime.

Trump Repeats 'Young Beautiful Girls' Three Times

Trump was speaking to police officers at the Nassau County Police Academy Center for Training and Intelligence in Garden City on Friday when he began praising his administration's efforts in Washington, DC.

He claimed that people were regularly approaching him to thank him for making the capital safer. The president then shifted into an unusual description of women he said visited the White House.

'You know these young, beautiful girls. These young, beautiful girls. These young, beautiful girls in the White House,' Trump said.

He then appeared to acknowledge that his choice of words might attract attention, adding: 'Now I'm not supposed to say beautiful, but what the hell?'

Trump continued by describing them as 'these gorgeous, beautiful girls' before launching into an imagined conversation between himself and one of the women.

Trump: These young beautiful girl in the White House, you know, they come in. These young, these gorgeous, beautiful girls. They say “thank you, sir” pic.twitter.com/XYJrWFpGtr — Acyn (@Acyn) August 14, 2026

Trump Claims Women Feel Safer in Washington

Trump said the women had allegedly told him they were once afraid to leave their homes but could now walk around Washington without fear.

'Mr. President, may I speak to you? Thank you, sir. Thank you,' Trump said, recreating the exchange.

He claimed he responded by asking why the women were thanking him.

Trump then supplied the supposed answer, saying one woman told him: 'Because a year and a half ago, I was afraid to leave. I was afraid to open the door of my apartment, and now I walk to the White House every morning, and I have absolutely no fear.'

The comments quickly became the focus of attention online, with critics objecting to Trump's repeated use of the phrase 'young, beautiful girls' when discussing adult women.

One commentator described the remarks as deeply disturbing, writing: 'This makes me physically sick.'

The critic also accused Trump of deliberately choosing the phrase and argued that he could have simply referred to the people as 'young women' or 'women'.

His Crime Claims Come Under Scrutiny

Trump's comments came as he sought to take credit for falling crime rates in Washington, DC.He claimed that the capital had become 'one of the safest cities in the country' and suggested his administration's deployment of the National Guard had played a major role.

However, the broader decline in violent crime began before Trump returned to office. Data cited by crime researchers has shown substantial reductions in homicides and other violent offences across numerous US cities, regardless of whether they were led by Democratic or Republican officials.

The Council on Criminal Justice reported an 18 per cent decline in homicides over the previous year, representing 254 fewer killings.

The improvement has therefore become a political battleground, with politicians from both parties seeking credit for a trend that has extended across communities with different political leadership.

Trump has nevertheless repeatedly presented the decline as evidence of his own policies while attacking the record of the Biden administration.