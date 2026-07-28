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Convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger filed a formal post-conviction relief petition in Ada County District Court on Monday, July 27, 2026, demanding to withdraw his guilty plea for the 2022 University of Idaho student stabbings.

Serving four consecutive life sentences without parole after admitting guilt under oath last year, Kohberger now asserts that his defence team coerced him through false promises regarding the high-profile University of Idaho student stabbings legal appeal.

Standing at the centre of a fresh legal storm, the inmate maintains his actual innocence while victims' families condemn the move as a desperate bid for public attention.

Bryan Kohberger Files Shock Petition to Withdraw Guilty Plea

Bryan Kohberger is attempting to overturn his conviction nearly a year after admitting to the November 13, 2022, murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Representing himself in the newly filed handwritten petition, Kohberger claims that his high-pressure legal team provided deficient counsel and withheld exculpatory discovery mentioned in a recent book titled Broken Plea: The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders by Christopher Whitcomb.

The convicted killer claimed that 'justice was not served' and it was 'circumvented by a broken plea,' referring to Whitcomb's newly released book about the murders.

The former criminal justice student stated in interviews that his actual innocence remains his core truth, alleging that false promises induced his initial confession.

Legal analysts note that overturning a guilty plea requires proving manifest injustice, a notoriously difficult standard to clear under Idaho state law.

Judge Steven Hippler and the 2025 Plea Hearing Record

During his change-of-plea hearing in July 2025 before 4th Judicial District Judge Steven Hippler, Kohberger explicitly confirmed under oath that he committed the murders to avoid the death penalty.

When Judge Hippler asked if he was pleading guilty because he was actually guilty, Kohberger answered clearly in the affirmative.

Prosecutors from the Latah County Prosecutor's Office and the Idaho Attorney General's Office responded swiftly, stating they are fully prepared to defend the lawful convictions and prevent further trauma to the community.

Legal experts observe that waiving appeal rights as part of a negotiated plea agreement severely limits an inmate's post-conviction options.

Victims' Families Condemn Latest Legal Challenge

The families of the victims expressed outrage over the sudden legal manoeuvre dismissing the petition as an attention-seeking stunt.

Representatives for the Goncalves family released a scathing statement describing Kohberger as 'the mosquito you just can't seem to swat' and expressing confidence that a new trial would result in the death penalty he previously negotiated away.

The family said the murderer's petition fails to acknowledge that he had told Judge Hippler that he 'knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently' admitted to the crime.

The court filing said that Kohberger accepted a deal which eliminated the death penalty option.

Latah County Prosecutor, Bill Thompson, said the deal was accepted as the 'best way to get justice for the victims, while avoiding unnecessary heartache and revictimization of the families through a long and drawn-out death penalty trial and the appeals process that would follow.'

As the court reviews the merits of the post-conviction filing, prosecutors maintain that the original plea delivered definitive justice and spared the families a protracted, painful trial process.