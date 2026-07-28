Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students as part of a plea agreement, is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he was convinced to falsely confess.

The post-conviction filing has renewed public interest in whether Kohberger's conviction could face fresh legal scrutiny despite his previous admission of guilt in court.

The latest development could reopen one of America's most closely watched murder cases as a judge considers whether his plea was entered voluntarily and in accordance with the law.

Bryan Kohberger Seeks To Withdraw Guilty Plea

Court documents filed in Idaho on Monday show Kohberger has submitted a petition for post-conviction relief, asking the court to reopen his case and allow him to withdraw his guilty plea.

In the handwritten filing, Kohberger alleges he accepted the plea agreement because of 'threats', 'false promises' and inaccurate information provided during the legal process.

He also claims his defence team failed to disclose or review exculpatory evidence, arguing that he received ineffective assistance of counsel.

Kohberger further alleges he was given a 'gross misrepresentation' of what a life sentence without parole and death row in Idaho would involve before agreeing to plead guilty.

In a statement provided to The New York Times, he said: 'My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn.'

Although Kohberger waived his right to appeal as part of the plea agreement, legal experts note that defendants may still pursue post-conviction relief by challenging the validity of a guilty plea.

Why Bryan Kohberger Now Claims Innocence

The latest filing marks a sharp reversal from Kohberger's position during last year's plea hearing.

After initially pleading not guilty, the former Washington State University criminology PhD student accepted a plea deal that spared him the death penalty.

During the hearing, Judge Steven Hippler asked him: 'Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?'

Kohberger replied: 'Yes.'

He was subsequently sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, who were fatally stabbed at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November 2022.

Kohberger now argues that his admission of guilt was not voluntary and resulted from misleading advice and misinformation surrounding the plea agreement.

Evidence Presented in the Idaho Student Killings Case

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The prosecution previously outlined a substantial body of evidence linking Kohberger to the Idaho student killings.

Investigators said DNA recovered from a knife sheath found on a bed near Madison Mogen matched Kohberger through investigative genetic genealogy.

Authorities later arrested him in Pennsylvania, more than a month after the killings, after forensic DNA testing of rubbish collected outside his family home helped establish probable cause.

Before the guilty plea, Kohberger's defence team maintained he had been driving alone on the night of the murders.

Because the case ended with a plea agreement, prosecutors were not required to present their evidence before a jury during a full criminal trial.

Victims' Families and Officials Respond

The latest court filing drew a swift response from the family of victim Kaylee Goncalves, who criticised Kohberger's attempt to withdraw his plea.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the family described him as 'the mosquito you just can't seem to swat'.

They noted Kohberger had previously admitted guilt in court and had not claimed at the time that he was pressured, misled or denied access to evidence.

The family also said they would welcome a trial, expressing confidence that Kohberger would face the death penalty if his guilty plea were successfully withdrawn.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador also issued a statement expressing sympathy for the victims' families and said his office was prepared 'to do whatever is necessary to ensure justice is fully carried out'.

Meanwhile, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment because the litigation remains pending, while one of Kohberger's former defence attorneys also declined to comment on the ongoing proceedings.