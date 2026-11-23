People with no religion could outnumber Christians in Britain by roughly two to one by 2070, according to Pew Research Center projections.

In 2020, Christians were the largest group in the United Kingdom, with an estimated 49.4% of residents identifying as Christian and 40.2% reporting no religion.

Pew's country table projects the Christian share to be 25.4% in 2070, with 52.3% reporting no religious affiliation.

Christians in Britain Would Remain the Largest Faith Group

In Europe, only Spain and Malta are projected to see steeper declines in the share of residents identifying as Christian than the UK. Even after a 24-percentage-point drop, Christians would still outnumber members of any other faith in Britain. Muslims, the next largest religious community, would make up 16% of the UK population in 2070, up from 6.4% in 2020.

France and the UK are the only European countries where Pew expects people with no religion to become a majority over this period. By 2070, the UK would rank sixth by unaffiliated population size among the 201 countries and territories in the study.

Across Europe, Pew expects Christians to retain a slim majority, at 52% of the population in 2070, down from 67% in 2020.

How Pew Counts Christians in Britain

The figures show how people identify in censuses and surveys. A Protestant who becomes a Catholic still counts as a Christian. Someone brought up in either tradition who reports no religion as an adult is counted as having left Christianity. The unaffiliated include atheists, agnostics, and people who name no particular religion.

Using each group's size and age profile in 2020, the researchers modelled births and deaths and assumed that recent migration and religious switching patterns would continue. Among Europe's ageing Christians, they expect deaths to outnumber births.

To isolate the effect of switching, Pew also modelled a Europe in which no one changed their religion after 2020. The Christian share would still fall to 60% by 2070, while the proportion with no religion would remain close to a quarter.

Fewer Christians in Britain, More Worldwide

Pew projects that the number of Christians worldwide will increase by 30% between 2020 and 2070, reaching just under 3 billion. Their share of the global population would remain around 29%. Muslims could outnumber Christians by 2035. Over the full half-century, the Muslim population would grow by 80%, reaching more than 3.6 billion.

Births account for much of the difference. Between 2020 and 2025, the global fertility rate was 3.1 children per Muslim woman and 2.5 per Christian woman, compared with 1.6 for all other women combined.

Religious switching has less influence on the projected gap in growth rates. Pew expects 105 million more people to leave Christianity than to join it between 2020 and 2070, with most of those who leave identifying as having no religion. The corresponding net loss for Islam would be about 8 million.

In 2020, the United States had more Christians than any other country. Pew expects it to lose its Christian majority by 2070, when more than half the world's Christians could live in sub-Saharan Africa.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Christian population could grow from 92 million in 2020 to 299 million in 2070. That would place the country ahead of the US.