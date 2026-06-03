Hugh Jackman is said to be 'deeply worried' as his ex‑wife Deborra‑Lee Furness reportedly weighs lucrative offers for a tell‑all memoir and documentary that could shatter the Hollywood 'good guy' image he has nurtured for decades.

The reports came after a sharp change in tone from Furness, 70, whose public comments about the end of her 27‑year marriage to Jackman have shifted from polite joint statements to pointed references to a 'traumatic journey of betrayal.'

Jackman, 57, announced his separation from the Australian actress and producer in September 2023. At the time, the pair stressed they were parting amicably and focusing on their two children, Oscar, now 26, and Ava, 20.

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That veneer of calm has not survived Jackman's new relationship with US actress Sutton Foster, which he took public in January 2025.

Jackman and Foster, 52, spent two years together on Broadway in The Music Man between 2021 and 2023, often praising one another's performances and chemistry in interviews and on stage.

The timing has proved combustible. Fans have questioned whether the flirtation overlapped with his marriage, though Jackman is said to have told friends that his relationship with Furness was over before anything romantic began with Foster.

So far, the allegations of overlap remain unproven. Nothing in the public domain confirms an affair, and any suggestion of cheating should be treated with caution in the absence of evidence beyond social media speculation and anonymous claims.

What has changed, however, is Furness's willingness to allude to pain and mistrust. In May, after Jackman and Foster walked the Met Gala red carpet together at an event he used to attend with his ex‑wife, Furness released a statement that many read as a clear rebuke.

'My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,' she said, calling it a 'profound wound that cuts deep' and adding that returning to one's own 'integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.'

Privately, according to a source close to the former couple, those comments barely scratch the surface of what she is prepared to say.

'Deb has kept her side of the street squeaky clean, for the most part,' the insider said. 'She's been incredibly dignified, and she still wants to meet with Sutton at some point, if only out of a willingness to be the bigger person. But she's still very hurt and betrayed by Hugh's actions, and is now ready to push the red button on some of those plans that have been on ice for well over a year now.'

Hugh Jackman's Reputation And The Sutton Foster Question

Hugh Jackman's carefully curated reputation has long been part of his appeal. In an industry where messy divorces and public feuds are standard, he was the dependable outlier: devoted husband, doting father, unfailingly polite on red carpets and talk shows.

That mythology makes the Sutton Foster storyline especially sensitive. Jackman and Foster spent years playing opposite each other on Broadway, and fans noticed a warm rapport that extended beyond the stage door.

When the pair appeared together at the Met Gala in early May, they looked relaxed and openly affectionate. For supporters of Furness, it read as rubbing salt in a still‑raw wound.

The insider claims any potential book deal would require Furness to be explicit about what she believes happened. 'The book is step one, but for Deb to justify the big bucks, she'll have to lay everything out there, which will include Hugh's shady behaviour with Sutton, and other occasions where he wasn't exactly lily‑white,' the source alleged.

Again, none of that has been independently corroborated. Jackman has not publicly responded to those specific claims, and Foster has remained silent. Their representatives did not immediately comment on reports of a possible exposé.

Deborra‑Lee Furness, Betrayal Claims And The Hugh Jackman Image

In the months since Jackman went official with Foster, Furness's online activity has also been closely watched. Shortly after the Met Gala, she liked an Instagram post stating, 'Sometimes the universe removes someone from your life because they don't deserve to be in your future.' Days later, she replied 'HILARIOUS...so true' to a video shared by actress Kerry Washington, captioned, 'You cannot trust ANYBODY...EVER.'

She is also reported to have used a private Instagram account to like a viral clip discussing an alleged overlap between Jackman's relationships with her and Foster. Those gestures are hardly sworn testimony, but together they sketch a picture of a woman who no longer feels obliged to shield her ex‑husband.

It is not lost on Furness's friends that when she met Jackman on the set of the Australian TV drama Correlli in 1995, she was the established name and he was the newcomer. Over nearly three decades, she put much of her own career on hold while he became a global star.

'The size of the paycheque does matter for her pride, but the bigger purpose in all of this for Deb would be to take back some control and reclaim her part in this story,' the insider said.

'She spent years helping Hugh build this image of being the ultimate devoted husband and all‑round good guy, only to now watch herself totally erased from the picture while he parades around with Sutton.'

According to the source, Jackman is 'wobbly' about what might be revealed. The suggestion is that he fears any detailed account from Furness could upend the wholesome persona that has underpinned his commercial value in film, theatre and endorsements.

If Furness proceeds with a memoir or documentary, her version of events will directly collide with Jackman's public image.

For now, no contract has been publicly announced, and no manuscript has appeared. Until that happens, the most explosive details remain offstage, circulating in rumour and veiled remarks, while Jackman smiles for the cameras and waits to see just how much of his carefully constructed story survives.