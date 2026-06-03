Bonnie Blue, the self-styled 'most controversial adult star in the world', says she will swap a traditional baby shower for a paid 'golden shower' event in London on Saturday, as the 27-year-old opens up about the realities of her pregnancy and life in the sex industry.

Blue revealed to the Daily Star that she is expecting a baby, following weeks of speculation fuelled by her parading a fake bump while on holiday in Mexico. Many fans and critics had assumed the pregnancy talk was just another stunt until she arrived at the tabloid's London headquarters visibly heavily pregnant last week, confirming that this time it was not an act.

Bonnie Blue spotted in Cypress with a protruding belly



She’s been partying hard while rocking the bump but she previously admitted using a fake silicone pregnancy prosthetic for clicks.



Real or another stunt? You decide. pic.twitter.com/f5kLURicE9 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 18, 2026

Bonnie Blue On Morning Sickness, Cravings And Clothes That No Longer Fit

Blue did not try to romanticise the physical toll of pregnancy. Speaking to the Daily Star, she said that what is usually called 'morning sickness' is, in her experience, an all‑day affair. 'Morning sickness as most women know it is actually all day. Try not to put anything big down my throat and I'll be okay,' she said, in typically blunt fashion.

She also described fairly tame food cravings, a rare note of normality in an otherwise unconventional story. 'My first craving was a Boots chicken salad sandwich,' she said, joking that, 'They are probably going to remove that sandwich now.' It is a small domestic detail, but it undercuts the caricature of Bonnie as permanently performing for the cameras. Even porn stars, it turns out, stand in the meal deal queue.

What becomes more complicated for her is the image. The performer, who trades heavily on a high-glamour look, sounded genuinely irritated at how pregnancy has wrecked her designer wardrobe. 'Nothing fits and it is not like going up one size. I am talking about 10 sizes up,' she said. Maternity lines, she added, are a non‑starter for her brand: 'Maternity clothes, they are ugly. I would have to provide everyone with Viagra if I start wearing maternity clothes. It has been a struggle.'

Blue confirmed she is far enough along to know the baby's gender, but she is keeping that detail private for now. All she was prepared to say was that 'It is healthy and that everything is all good.' On that point at least, she sounded conventionally relieved.

A 'Golden Shower' Instead Of A Baby Shower, Says Bonnie Blue

Blue's next plan does not. While many expectant parents celebrate with balloon arches and nappy cakes, she is using her pregnancy to stage what she freely describes as a fetish performance involving members of the public. 'Well, most pregnant people have a baby shower. Instead, I'm going to have a golden shower on Saturday. It is exactly what you think it is,' she told the paper.

Read more Who Got Bonnie Blue Pregnant? Shocking Baby Shower Plans Fuel Backlash as Online Mystery Deepens Over Father's Identity Who Got Bonnie Blue Pregnant? Shocking Baby Shower Plans Fuel Backlash as Online Mystery Deepens Over Father's Identity

The event, which she says will take place in London, she frames as another line of work in a career already built on provoking outrage. 'Urinating is a fetish so it is not going to appeal to everyone,' she acknowledged. That may be an understatement. Even by the standards of the adult industry, involving a pregnant body in such a spectacle is likely to attract criticism, though Bonnie appeared entirely unbothered in the interview.

Notably, there are no official statements from local authorities or health professionals in the report either endorsing or condemning the planned show. Nothing about safety arrangements, consent protocols or venue oversight has been independently confirmed, so any assumptions about how the event will run should be taken with a grain of salt.

Behind the provocation sits a more pragmatic calculation that she is open about. Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, insisted she will not hide what she does from her child once they are old enough to understand. She said she plans to be 'very transparent,' offering a straightforward explanation that connects her work to the lifestyle it funds.

I think Bonnie Blue is pregnant.. even though she said it was a Hoax



That is a Real bump not a prosthetic belly … pic.twitter.com/PrADzw7PkA — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) May 27, 2026

'This is what I do. This is what I do to have fun. This is what I do to earn my money,' she said. In her telling, the trade‑off is harsh but simple: 'This is what I do to provide you a nice lifestyle. I much prefer to be explaining why my child is on a private jet rather than explaining why their bike has been stolen out of the front garden and they have barbed wire on their fence.'

It is an argument that some will find brutally honest and others deeply troubling. Bonnie Blue appears to know that, and to lean into it. Her pregnancy has not softened the persona that made her infamous. If anything, it has handed her a new stage on which to test just how far she can go while insisting that it is, in the end, all about securing a better life for the baby she is about to bring into the world.