Alan Ritchson used a podcast appearance in New York this week to accuse Donald Trump of being 'all up into 13-year-olds' and to demand the full, unredacted release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, reigniting a political row that has followed the Reacher star for years.

The latest broadside came on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, recorded ahead of new episodes of Amazon's Reacher, the muscular crime series whose fanbase skews heavily conservative. Ritchson, 43, has increasingly used his growing fame to slam Trump and US law enforcement, and he has leaned into that role even as parts of his own audience bristle at his politics.

Alan Ritchson's Epstein Files Outburst Targets Trump

The news came after the US Department of Justice released heavily redacted Epstein court documents, including FBI interviews with a woman who accused Trump of assaulting and raping her when she was 13 in 1994. According to those FBI records, she was interviewed four times in 2019. Trump has never been criminally charged over those claims and has consistently denied them, while the White House has described the accusations as 'completely baseless' and 'backed by zero credible evidence.'

Ritchson was having none of it. Speaking on the podcast, he argued that those in power were protecting abusers and demanded to know why more information had been held back from the public.

'The f—ing Epstein files! Goddammit, where are they?' he said, his frustration clearly boiling over. 'It's a f—ing law, f—ing show it. You f—ing pedophiles.'

He went on to apologise, of sorts, for the language while making it clear he felt the subject justified it. 'I shouldn't say f— because I'm Christian. And people are going to be like, 'How can he say f— and he's a Christian?' Because that is something that should make you want to say f—!'

The actor then claimed he would personally move to expose any remaining redactions in the Epstein files. 'This is my f—ing politics, dude,' he said. 'I would f—ing railroad these f—ers. I would get those Epstein files out in two seconds. Yeah, dude. Two seconds. F—ing move out of the way. Like, get out of there. I don't care what room they're in, b----, move! Give me the f—ing manila envelope. I will get you the Epstein files.'

The White House has been approached for further comment. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the specific allegations Ritchson referenced, so take everything lightly.

'He's All up Into 13-Year-Olds': Ritchson Sharpens His Attack

To recall, court documents in the Epstein case have long hovered over multiple public figures. Trump, who once socialised in the same circles as Epstein, has repeatedly tried to distance himself from the convicted sex offender and denied any wrongdoing. No charges have been filed against him in connection with the allegations made by the woman interviewed by the FBI.

Ritchson nonetheless directly linked those claims to Trump's fitness for office, accusing the president of being protected from accountability.

'Don't you want to see what's in there so that we can hold people accountable? These f—ing rapists. We're just cool with it?' he asked on the podcast.

Then came the line that ricocheted across social media. Referring to Trump, Ritchson said: 'That b—h has the keys to the nuclear. He's all up into 13-year-olds. Dude, what? Go to jail!'

The remark, delivered in the middle of an extended rant about systemic abuse and cover-ups in Washington, is among the most explicit accusations a mainstream Hollywood lead has made about Trump in recent years. Whether it shifts opinion beyond the actor's existing critics and supporters is another question.

Conservative Fans and Police Unions Already at Odds With Ritchson

In case you missed it, this is not the first time Ritchson has clashed with parts of his own fanbase. The actor, who plays the hulking drifter Jack Reacher in Amazon's hit series, found himself under heavy fire in 2024 when a 2020 photograph resurfaced of him wearing a T-shirt reading: 'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.'

The National Fraternal Order of Police responded by branding him a 'useless Hollywood actor' and accusing him of 'virtue signaling for attention at the expense of brave police officers.' It was the sort of pushback that has made plenty of actors duck for cover.

Ritchson instead doubled down. In an interview, he said: 'Cops get away with murder all the time, and the fact that we can't really hold them accountable for their improprieties is disturbing to me.' He added that US policing should be overhauled, saying: 'We should completely reform the way that we do it. I mean, you shouldn't have to spend more time getting an education as a hairstylist than as a cop who's armed with a deadly weapon.'

Those comments cemented his reputation as an unlikely critic from inside a show beloved by many right-leaning viewers. The Trump remarks simply extend that trajectory.

Faith, Fandom and a Blunt View of Trump

Ritchson frames much of his political anger through his Christian faith, even as he cheerfully breaks the polite rules that usually govern celebrity interviews. The tension between his belief and his language is something he acknowledged again on the podcast, joking that he would be criticised for swearing while insisting that confronting abuse was a moral obligation.

When it comes to Trump specifically, he has been consistently scathing. In the same interview, he argued that support for the president made no sense for believers.

'Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to treat him like he's their poster child and it's unreal,' he said then. 'I don't understand it.'

Trump has denied accusations of rape and sexual assault in multiple cases, though he was found liable for sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll in a civil trial. His relationship with US evangelical leaders remains strong despite those legal setbacks and the swirl of allegations, which is precisely the contradiction Ritchson keeps circling back to.

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Whether his latest swipe, with its raw language and Epstein references, nudges that debate inside churches or among Reacher fans is hard to measure. What is clear is that Ritchson has chosen a side in America's culture wars and is not especially worried about who he loses along the way, politically or commercially.

In an industry where many actors stay quiet to avoid alienating ticket buyers, that alone makes his attacks on Trump feel unusually sharp, even messy, like someone kicking at a door the rest of Hollywood would rather not touch. For now, the Epstein files Ritchson wants to see in full remain behind those redactions, and the argument over what, if anything, they prove is not going anywhere.