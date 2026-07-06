Jack White used his Fourth of July message from Nashville on Saturday to attack President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement, telling followers that 'MAGA doesn't own our flag' as America marked its 250th birthday in Washington, DC.

For context, the news came after Trump's delayed 'Salute to America 250' speech on the National Mall in Washington, which eventually went ahead late on Saturday night following thunderstorms, an evacuation and long queues that left stretches of empty seating visible on camera.

The president had vowed to deliver a 'long' address despite record heat and severe weather warnings, casting himself as the defender of American greatness as crowds filtered back to the Mall. White, watching from afar, chose the same national moment to sketch a very different idea of what the United States represents, and who gets to claim its symbols.

Jack White Uses 4 July To Challenge Trump And MAGA

In case you missed it, the 50‑year‑old musician, best known as one half of The White Stripes, has been a persistent critic of Trump throughout his presidency, frequently using his Instagram feed to brand the Republican leader a 'conman' and a 'danger to not just America but the entire world.'

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On Saturday, he posted a section of Jasper Johns' 1958 work Three Flags, a tiered rendering of the US flag, accompanied by a long caption that mixed patriotic nostalgia with an angry warning about the country's political direction.

'Happy 250th to America! And even more importantly the concept that America is a possibility, a promise of an attainable ideal,' White wrote, before listing the everyday scenes he believes embody that promise, from 'the rock and roll band in the garage' to 'the soup kitchen feeding the homeless' and 'the sunrise in the Grand Canyon.'

The picture he chose is itself a quiet history lesson, created when the US still had 48 stars and Alaska and Hawaii had yet to be admitted as states, a reminder that the national story is still being edited in real time.

White's post built slowly towards a blunt political punchline.

'I leave you with a reminder: MAGA doesn't own our flag and never will,' he told followers, adding that the anniversary was being marked by 'a nation currently in peril' that was founded on the duty to 'fight against tyranny and the current tyrant we suffer under today.'

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on White's remarks.

The contrast was hard to miss. In Washington, Trump was using the Stars and Stripes as the backdrop for a delayed, campaign‑style address on the National Mall, promising to keep fighting his enemies at home and abroad.

On Instagram, a rock guitarist was essentially arguing that the same flag belongs just as much to scruffy garage bands and striking factory workers as it does to the commander‑in‑chief and his base.

Jack White Links Iran War, Gas Prices And 'Epstein Files'

For starters, White's Fourth of July broadside did not come out of nowhere.

On 17 May, he had already used Instagram to attack Trump over soaring fuel costs in Tennessee, posting a photo of a petrol station sign that showed unleaded at 4.39 dollars and diesel at 5.79 dollars and blaming the spike on the president's war in Iran.

Trump has repeatedly promoted the conflict, launched with Israel in late February, as a necessary show of strength against Tehran, but it has also fed fears of higher global energy prices and potential escalation across the region.

White pushed that anxiety several steps further. In the caption beside the fuel sign, he claimed the Iran war existed so that 'trump can distract us from the epstein files' and so that he could keep 'doing the bidding of netanyahu just like he does the bidding of putin etc.,' tying the administration's foreign policy to unproven conspiracy narratives swirling online about the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and alleged political cover‑ups.

It was not the first time White had reached for that kind of language about Trump.

He has previously described the president as a 'low‑life fascist' and 'The Worst American of All Time,' using the sort of blunt, slightly mad phrasing more common in activist threads than in carefully worded artist statements.

Fans in his comments appear divided between those who cheer him on and those who roll their eyes at yet another musician wading into politics, which is pretty standard internet stuff at this point.

Law enforcement and officials, by contrast, have tried to keep their language technical.

The US Secret Service said in a statement that attendees at the National Mall were temporarily evacuated on Saturday evening because of 'incoming storms,' with checkpoints closed and then reopened once the threat had passed.

'The Secret Service screening area will reopen shortly,' spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi posted on X, telling people they would be rescreened on their return, which helps explain the empty seats that White and other critics seized on.

The Secret Service screening area will reopen shortly. Everyone who evacuated the site will go through screening again. The Secret Service is working to make screening as smooth as possible. Our bag restriction and prohibited items list remains the same.



For programming… pic.twitter.com/EfsUaODtUw — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 5, 2026

Trump's allies argue that the delay and the heat dome affecting the east coast inevitably reduced the live crowd, and they point to long queues and later images of fuller sections to claim the event was a success.

Still, video clips circulating online early in the speech, showing visible gaps on the Mall as the president boasted about the size of the audience, have handed opponents like White an easy visual metaphor for waning enthusiasm.

Whether that metaphor actually tracks with turnout data is another question, but politics rarely waits for full spreadsheets.

What White's Independence Day intervention shows, perhaps more than anything, is how cultural figures are still trying to wrest back ownership of national symbols that Trump has spent the past decade wrapping around his own brand.