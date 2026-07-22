The sudden death of model scout has reignited scrutiny of Jeffrey Epstein's long-running connections to the fashion industry, even as French investigators were examining his alleged role in recruiting women for the disgraced financier.

Siad (69) was found dead at his home in Colombes, a suburb northwest of Paris, on Monday. French prosecutors have opened an investigation into the cause of his death, with an autopsy expected to determine what happened.

While an official cause of death is pending the autopsy, his lawyer has stated that he died of a heart attack. His death came while French authorities were investigating allegations that he helped recruit women for Epstein over many years.

Siad had not been formally questioned before his death and consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing.

A Longtime Figure in the Modelling Industry

Siad spent decades working as a modelling scout, travelling across Europe and beyond in search of new faces for agencies and fashion clients.

Court records and declassified US Department of Justice files show he maintained regular contact with Epstein for years.

According to the records, Siad frequently sent photographs and descriptions of young women he encountered during scouting trips, while Epstein responded with brief questions such as asking about their age or whether any 'new girls' were available.

The files also indicate that Epstein transferred tens of thousands of dollars to Siad over the years.

Why His Name Appeared So Often

Siad's name appeared nearly 2,000 times in the declassified Epstein files, making him one of the most frequently mentioned people connected to the financier.

Among the correspondence released by US authorities were emails in which Siad described women he believed Epstein might want to meet. In one exchange, he suggested a 'cute French girl' in Marrakesh.

In another, he told Epstein he was searching for a 'good looking young assistant.' After sending a photograph of one prospective candidate, Epstein reportedly dismissed her with a one-word reply: 'Too old.'

In a separate email, Siad compared his recruitment work to fishing, writing that sometimes he 'cache quick, some time no fish' while scouting women across Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Siad Denied Knowing About Epstein's Crimes

In his multiple interviews, Siad insisted he believed Epstein was legitimately involved in model casting for Victoria's Secret and MC2 and had no reason to suspect criminal activity.

He said Epstein told him he had already paid for his past crimes following his 2008 conviction and assured him 'this would never happen with anybody' Siad introduced.

'I trusted him and believed this guy was a professional person,' Siad said, adding that none of the women he referred ever told him they had been mistreated.

However, later reporting found no evidence that Epstein held the casting roles Siad believed he had.

Allegations in France

Siad himself was under investigation in France following allegations, including rape and human trafficking, all of which he denied.

Former Swedish model Ebba Karlsson accused him earlier this year of raping her in France after scouting her in Stockholm in 1990. She also alleged human trafficking offences. Siad's lawyer said he denied the claims and wanted the opportunity to present his version of events.

His death means investigators may never be able to question him directly as they continue examining the French dimension of Epstein's recruitment network.

French prosecutors have said the investigation into the cause of Siad's death remains ongoing, and no official conclusion has yet been announced.