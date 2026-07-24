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Russia has turned to Indian oil refineries for emergency petrol imports after relentless Ukrainian drone strikes severely crippled domestic refining capacity and triggered a historic fuel crisis across the federation.

This unprecedented supply chain reversal, where Russian crude is shipped to India, refined, and sent back to Moscow, has exposed critical economic vulnerabilities within Vladimir Putin's energy infrastructure.

As millions of motorists face severe retail restrictions and long queues at service stations from Kaliningrad to Siberia, the widening domestic crisis threatens to upend wider non-Western fuel markets.

This extraordinary geopolitical twist not only highlights the devastating toll of modern aerial warfare on state-controlled energy supply chains, but it also creates intense commercial competition with isolated allies like Iran.

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Devastate Russian Refining Infrastructure

The pressure on Moscow escalated dramatically as long-range drone campaigns targeted primary and secondary processing units across the European part of Russia.

According to investigative reports published by the Financial Times, these precise strikes knocked out a significant percentage of national refining capacity, plunging output to its lowest level in two decades.

Regions across the country introduced strict retail rationing, limiting motorists to specific quotas per fill-up and sparking public frustration.

With processing volumes failing to meet summer seasonal demand, the Kremlin faced mounting pressure to secure foreign supplies rapidly or risk total gridlock in major urban centres.

"A tanker carrying 42,000 tonnes of petrol which originated in #India’s Vadinar refinery is due to reach... an oil terminal in northern Russia, on Sunday... Vadinar is owned by India’s Nayara Energy, in which #Russia’s state-controlled Rosneft holds a 49% stake..."🤔 https://t.co/zNWpLHJUAt — Mark Warner (@MAAWLAW) July 23, 2026

India Emerges as an Unlikely Fuel Lifeline

India quickly emerged as a central pillar in Moscow's emergency procurement strategy. Analytics data tracked by Caspian News revealed that tankers carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of petrol originated from export-heavy facilities such as the Vadinar refinery.

The transaction underscores a striking commercial irony: more than ninety per cent of the crude oil processed at that specific facility originated in Russia.

Moscow sells its crude abroad, Indian partners refine the petroleum, and finished petrol flows back to alleviate domestic shortages.

While Belarus also ramped up regional fuel deliveries, the sheer volume required to plug Russia's daily deficit necessitated direct engagement with major Asian refiners.

The first 42,000t of Indian gasoline — ironically, refined from Russian oil — is due to reach Russia later this week, we found



The fuel crisis has eased somewhat, especially in Moscow, but is still severe or even worsening in some places @jakluge said https://t.co/UING3b15pS — Anastasia Stognei (@NastyaStognei) July 23, 2026

But there is an extraordinary twist in Russia's new supply chain.

A 42,000-tonne gasoline cargo from India's Vadinar refinery was reportedly scheduled to arrive at a Russian terminal. Kpler data cited that more than 90% of the crude processed at Vadinar this year had come from Russia.

It exposes a key vulnerability in Putin's fuel crisis. Russia may have abundant crude oil, but when its refining infrastructure is damaged, having oil in the ground is not enough.

Russia is now importing petrol (gasoline) from India. Just shocking.



Russia has lost about 40% of its refining capacity because of drone attacks by Ukraine.



Drones are the new WMD now and have redefined wars. pic.twitter.com/YoPPNnFI4q — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) July 23, 2026

Russia's Refinery Crisis

The pressure on Moscow has grown as Ukrainian drone strikes target Russian energy infrastructure, damaging refining capacity and disrupting domestic petrol supplies.

Reuters reported that Russia was seeking up to 400,000 metric tonnes of gasoline a month from countries including India, Belarus and Kazakhstan. At least 60,000 tonnes had reportedly been shipped from India by early July.

The scale of the crisis is striking. Russia is one of the world's biggest oil producers, yet damage to its refineries has left it scrambling for the finished fuel needed by motorists and businesses.

Reports have also pointed to fuel shortages, rationing and long queues in parts of the country, increasing pressure on the Kremlin to find supplies quickly.

Iran Faces a Fuel Squeeze

Tehran is watching from an increasingly vulnerable position. Iran produces around 105 million litres of gasoline a day while consuming roughly 135 million litres, according to Reza Sepahvand, a member of Iran's parliamentary energy committee.

That leaves an estimated daily shortfall of around 30 million litres.

Iran has traditionally covered part of that gap through imports and barter arrangements, particularly involving traders in the United Arab Emirates. But those conventional supply channels have become increasingly difficult to maintain.

Alternative routes through Oman's Khasab port and Iraq's Umm Qasr offer Tehran options, but they are reportedly slower, more expensive and far less capable of replacing large-scale conventional fuel shipments. That leaves Iran dependent on a narrower group of suppliers just as Russia is entering the market with a huge appetite for petrol.

Moscow Has the Advantage

This is where the Russia-Iran fuel competition becomes significant.

Miad Maleki, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies and a former senior sanctions strategist at the US Treasury, told Iran International that Russia and Iran are increasingly drawing from the same pool of non-Western refiners with spare export capacity.

But Russia, he said, is a far bigger buyer.

That difference could prove decisive. Moscow has greater purchasing power and established logistics networks linking it to India, Kazakhstan and Belarus. Iran, meanwhile, faces sanctions, restricted banking access and higher shipping and insurance costs.

Russia therefore does not need to deliberately target Tehran's fuel supplies to create pressure. If both countries want the same limited cargoes, Moscow's financial muscle could simply give it an advantage.

Putin's Crisis Could Become Tehran's Problem

The irony is difficult to miss.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries are pushing Moscow towards India and other non-Western suppliers. Iran, already struggling with a major gasoline deficit and restricted access to international trade, relies on many of the same alternative networks.

There is no evidence that Russia has directly taken fuel intended for Tehran.

But that may not be necessary.

If Russia's refinery problems persist and Moscow remains a major buyer in an already pressured market, Iran could find itself competing against a much richer and better-connected rival.

For Putin, imported petrol is an emergency response to damaged refining capacity.

For Tehran, it could become something more troubling, a warning that even the non-Western energy network it relies upon may not have enough fuel to go around.