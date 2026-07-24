Alan Ritchson did not hold back as he tore into President Donald Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein files, demanding their full release in a profanity-laced rant.

The 'Reacher' star made the remarks during the 23 July episode of Josh Horowitz's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, where he was asked about actors speaking openly on politics. Ritchson said he believes people are sometimes 'afraid' of him because they think he is a 'loose cannon,' but argued he is simply saying what more people should be willing to say.

'I'm just saying the sh*t that everybody should say if they give a st about humanity,' he said.

Actor Alan Ritchson calls Trump a "f*cking rapist".



BINGO! pic.twitter.com/UwKXDmZFDa — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 24, 2026

The conversation quickly turned to the Epstein files, which have remained a major source of public anger, suspicion and partisan fighting in Washington.

'Where are they?' Ritchson said. 'It's a f***ng law, b*tch. Show it, you f***ing pedophiles.'

He briefly noted that he 'shouldn't say f**k' because he is Christian, before continuing the tirade.

Actor Takes Direct Aim at Trump

Ritchson then accused Trump of protecting people named in the files and said he would release the documents immediately if he had the power.

'Give me the f***ing manilla envelope,' he said, arguing that the public should be able to see the material and hold people accountable. He then referred to those he believes are being shielded as 'f***ing rapists' before directing his anger at Trump.

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'That b***h has the keys to the nuclear codes,' Ritchson said. 'He's, like, all up into 13-year-olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail.'

The comments quickly circulated online, with supporters praising Ritchson for being blunt and Trump supporters accusing him of slander. Some also threatened to boycott 'Reacher,' the Amazon Prime Video series that turned Ritchson into one of television's most recognisable action stars.

What the Epstein Files Have Shown

The Epstein files have been released in phases after the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law in November 2025. The Department of Justice said in January that it had published more than 3 million additional pages in response to the law.

Trump and Epstein were known to have socialised in the 1990s and early 2000s before their reported falling-out. But fact-checkers have reported that there is no documented public evidence tying Trump to Epstein's crimes or showing that he visited Epstein's private island.

The Department of Justice have also released previously withheld FBI interview files containing allegations that Donald Trump sexually assaulted a minor in the 1980s, which the White House has strongly denied. Summaries from 2019 FBI interviews (Form 302s) describe an unnamed woman's claims that Epstein introduced her to Trump when she was between 13 and 15 years old. She alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her and that she bit him during the incident.

Ritchson has previously spoken openly about faith, politics and moral responsibility, making his comments less surprising to fans who follow him outside his acting work. Still, the language used in the podcast was unusually raw even by celebrity-political standards.

Some say the rant went too far by treating suspicion as fact. However, it captured the public's frustration with powerful men whose names continue to orbit the Epstein scandal without full transparency. Either way, Ritchson has placed himself directly in the centre of one of America's most volatile political debates, and he does not appear interested in softening his words.