Baptist pastor and Baptist News Global executive director Mark Wingfield has launched a blistering public attack on Donald Trump, allegedly branding the President an 'abuser' and warning that the 'Make America Great Again' movement preys on dangerous racist and misogynistic tropes.

His op-ed lands at an uneasy moment for Trump's bond with white evangelicals, who were among his most reliable backers in 2016 and 2020. This fierce theological clash exposes deep fractures within modern American faith communities as congregations grapple with the human costs of populist politics.

The explosive commentary arrives at a volatile moment, forcing believers to weigh traditional moral standards against unwavering loyalty to a polarising political figure.

Exit polls have consistently shown roughly 80 percent of evangelical voters lining up behind Trump, but newer surveys cited by Wingfield suggest that support has dropped to around 52 percent in the past year, a dramatic slide for a constituency that once seemed unshakably loyal.

'Donald Trump Is an Abuser,' Pastor Tells Baptists

Wingfield frames his piece around a complaint he says he hears often in Baptist circles: that he and other progressive clergy talk too much about Trump and Christian nationalism. He writes that congregants will ask, 'Why do you have to keep talking about Donald Trump and Christian nationalism all the time? Could you please change the subject?'

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To Wingfield, that request misses the point. He likens it to telling a woman in a violent relationship to stop mentioning her husband. 'This question fails to grasp the urgency of our current crisis,' he argues, adding that asking pastors to move on is 'like saying to a woman who is being abused at home, 'Why do you have to talk about your abusive husband all the time? Can't you talk about something more pleasant?''

From there, the language hardens. 'Donald Trump is an abuser,' Wingfield alleges. 'He is an adjudicated rapist and predator. Donald Trump is a grifter. He is a well-known con man who gets away with the con because so many don't want to talk about it. Donald Trump is a liar unlike any liar most of us ever have known.' he alleged in his write-up.

Wingfield then pushes the argument to its outer limit: 'Donald Trump is literally the most dangerous man in the world, and you want to label me with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' for saying that.'

It is unusually blunt rhetoric for a Baptist leader publishing in a denominational space that has historically leaned conservative. Wingfield is not pretending to tiptoe. He is, in effect, daring his readers to decide whether they believe the moral language they preach on Sundays applies to the political figure many of them have defended for nearly a decade.

MAGA, Evangelicals and the 'Nation's House on Fire'

The sharpest section of the op-ed is reserved for Trump's followers and the broader 'Make America Great Again' movement. Wingfield calls MAGA 'an abusive movement that preys on the most racist and misogynistic tropes possible and does real harm to people.'

He lists the fallout in human terms rather than abstract policy: 'Real people are dying and starving and becoming ill because of the cruelty and stupidity of the Trump administration. Lives are being ruined. Families are being ruined.' Those are charged allegations, and Wingfield does not, in this piece, march through specific case studies to substantiate them.

At the heart of his argument is an image that feels deliberately old-fashioned, almost sermon-like. 'The nation's house is on fire,' he warns, 'and those of us who keep yelling 'Fire!' are told to please talk about something more pleasant. While the fire rages.'

He admits that constantly raising Trump and Christian nationalism is wearying even for those doing it. 'Most of us would love to talk about more pleasant things,' he writes, 'but our consciences will not allow us that privilege. We must continue to sound the alarm while the threat remains.'

Wingfield's appeal is unequivocal. He urges fellow Baptists to 'admit the urgency of the crisis,' to 'identify with those being harmed,' and to 'use your position and privilege to call for change and hold accountable those who are enabling this insanity.' Then comes perhaps the most confrontational line in the piece: 'If you want us to be quiet, step up and do something to put out the fire... If you want us to shut up, then you must put up. Otherwise, we are not the problem.'

Nothing in the piece has been independently confirmed beyond Wingfield's own published words and commonly cited polling figures. No official response from major Baptist conventions or from Trump's political operation is included in the op-ed, and there is, so far, no independently verified data on how many evangelicals are actually shifting away from Trump in practice rather than in polling snapshots.

For now, Wingfield's article stands as a pointed example of how, inside American evangelicalism, loyalty to Trump is no longer an unquestioned article of faith, but an increasingly contested one.