German tennis star Alexander Zverev and his long-term partner, Sophia Thomalla, have effectively ended months of intense breakup speculation with a high-profile appearance at the 2026 Miami Open.

The couple, who have been the subject of 'split' headlines since January, appeared more united than ever in Miami. Zverev, currently ranked world number four, continues to enjoy the support of Thomalla, whose presence has long been seen as a steadying influence. Here are ten must-see photos of Thomalla as the couple shut down speculation.

Split Rumours at the Australian Open

The rumours first ignited during the 2026 Australian Open in January, when Thomalla was noticeably absent from Zverev's player box.

At the time, various reports suggested the 28-year-old Olympic gold medallist had moved on with fashion influencer Caroline Daur after the pair were photographed together in Melbourne. The Daily Mail also reported previously that Daur and Zverev were 'an item.'

However, according to a report by Sports Illustrated, the relationship status of the German power couple has been made 'abundantly clear' in Florida.

Public Appearance in Miami

The pair silenced critics by attending the 'Taste of Tennis' event at Hutong Miami on 16 March, where they mingled with fellow players and celebrities. Dressed to impress, they were joined by their beloved dachshund, Mishka, who has become a social media star in his own right. The dog's dedicated Instagram account recently shared a video of the trio with the tongue-in-cheek caption, 'Me and my two full-time employees'.

Thomalla, 36, has since been spotted frequently in the stands at the Hard Rock Stadium, cheering Zverev through his run to the quarter-finals. Netizens were quick to react to her return to the tour. One fan on X, formerly Twitter, remarked, 'The tour just isn't the same without Sophia's energy in the box. Glad to see Sascha has his peace back.' Another added, 'The Australian Open rumours were clearly just noise. They look happier than ever.'

Zverev and Thomalla's Relationship

The pair first crossed paths in late 2020 and officially confirmed their romance in October 2021. Since then, Thomalla has been a mainstay in Zverev's player box globally. Their relationship has often been described as a stabilising force for Zverev, particularly during the most challenging period of his career.

When Zverev suffered a career-threatening ankle injury at the 2022 French Open, Thomalla played a key role in managing his rehabilitation. The ordeal was documented in the Netflix documentary series Break Point, highlighting her support during his recovery.

Zverev has spoken candidly about her influence, noting, 'Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security' and admitting that he tends to 'play extremely well' with her presence in his corner. The couple's eight-year age gap is frequently highlighted in media coverage, though it has not diminished their public image as one of tennis's most high-profile relationships.

Who is Sophia Thomalla?

Born in East Berlin in 1989, Thomalla is a prominent German actress, model and television presenter who has carved out a massive career independently of her high-profile romances.

She is best known as the host of the German version of the reality dating show Are You The One? and has appeared in numerous television dramas, including Der Bergdoktor. Beyond her screen work, Thomalla is a successful model and a former winner of Germany's Let's Dance.

While the tennis world continues to focus on Zverev's pursuit of the top ranking and a first Grand Slam, his off-court stability remains a major talking point. With Thomalla firmly back by his side, the 'split' narrative has been replaced by one of a seasoned couple navigating the pressures of professional sport together.