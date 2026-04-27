The romance between Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson has come to an end. On Saturday, 25 April 2026, Megan confirmed the split, citing breach of trust and allegations of cheating. The pair first went public in July 2025 and were frequently seen courtside or at gala events, presenting a picture of stability that has now been shattered.

As news of the separation spread, social media was set alight by rumours suggesting that the Dallas Mavericks guard is now seeking to reclaim gifts worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, allegedly presented to Megan during their ten-month relationship.

Read more 'We Love You': Megan Thee Stallion Cries On Stage As Fans Cheers on Her After Klay Thompson Breakup 'We Love You': Megan Thee Stallion Cries On Stage As Fans Cheers on Her After Klay Thompson Breakup

Accusations of Cheating

On her Instagram Story, Megan shared a statement confirming the breakup and accused the Dallas Mavericks guard of cheating, emotional mistreatment, and having 'cold feet' regarding monogamy. She cited his 'horrible mood swings' during the NBA season as a major source of tension.

'Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house got "cold feet",' she wrote, adding that she had supported the athlete through 'horrible mood swings' during the demanding NBA season. In a formal statement later provided to the press, the 'Hiss' rapper clarified her stance on the separation.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward,' she stated. The reference to fidelity has led fans to believe that Thompson's alleged inability to maintain a monogamous lifestyle was the primary cause of the split.

Previously, Megan told Page Six that, 'I have never dated somebody so kind,' adding, 'This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.' But now, the rapper said that she needs a 'REAL break' after her 10-month relationship with Thompson.

Thompson's Side of the Story

Following the announcement, rumours about Thompson's perspective have circulated online. The NBA star allegedly claimed that Megan cheated on him first, with some variations suggesting the rapper was involved with his teammates, The Times reported.

He allegedly described her as 'demanding' and painted himself as the victim, saying 'he cared for her, met her every need, and even introduced her to his family — but that wasn't enough; she still went out to clubs and cheated with another guy.'

Earlier today Klay Thompson went on IG live to give his own narrative on what really caused the breakup between him and Megan thee stallion. Apparently he said that Megan cheated on him first and that she was unfaithful and she is just trying to push the narrative that he is the… pic.twitter.com/2Bzy9Gp149 — Joe (@Joethecreator99) April 26, 2026

Despite these claims, Thompson has not publicly accused Megan of infidelity and has instead maintained a notable silence. The basketball star, who has been focused on his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks, has yet to issue a rebuttal to the cheating claims or the rumours regarding the reclaimed gifts.

Allegations of Thompson Demanding Back Gifts

Amid the allegations, another rumour has surfaced, claiming that Thompson is reclaiming the expensive gifts he gave Megan. Most notably, the NBA star reportedly presented the rapper with a blue Bentley worth around £150,000 ($200,000) for her 31st birthday in February, alongside several pieces of high-end jewellery and a private tropical getaway.

After their breakup, it’s been reported that Klay Thompson has reclaimed the house they shared and the blue Bentley he gifted her for her 31st birthday. Sources claim he had the assets registered in his own name to avoid situations like this, which ultimately worked in his favor.… pic.twitter.com/G2XNJzhIdn — Li na🌸 (@vahphor) April 26, 2026

The X post said, 'Sources claim he had the assets registered in his own name to avoid situations like this, which ultimately worked in his favor. It's also been alleged that Megan will be paying Klay around $500K after the car was damaged in a minor accident last week.'

Despite the buzz surrounding this claim, neither Megan nor Thompson has said anything about the rumour.