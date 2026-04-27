Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have taken their romance to the next level, says a source privy to the high-profile relationship.

Rumours of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's engagement have exploded online, after a Page Six insider claimed the couple is locked in after roughly eight months of dating. 'He is completely smitten. He would leap off a cliff for her,' the source asserted. Kravitz is also reportedly 'on cloud nine' at the moment.

The engagement rumours caught fire over the weekend, after Styles was photographed kissing Kravitz, who was reportedly wearing a diamond ring. 'No one in their circle is surprised,' the source said. Styles and Kravitz's reps have yet to comment on the update.

Harry Styles Describes 'the Right Person' in Candid Comments

The engagement chatter follows a candid conversation Styles gave to Zane Lowe in March 2026, when he talked about possibly settling down with someone he could spend his life with. Before Kravitz, Styles dated Taylor Russell, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift.

'The right person, that's part of why you choose that person, is because they hold you accountable to the person that they know you want to be,' he reflected. 'I think accepting flaws and stuff is like, yes, having understanding is wonderful, but you know that I want to be better than that. So when you challenge me on something, it's a gift to me, actually.'

Zoë Kravitz, meanwhile, has kept much of her private life tightly guarded, even as tabloids describe her as inseparable from Styles since reports of their relationship first surfaced late last year. 'They seem very serious and focused on prioritising time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy,' another source told People.

Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Getting Married?

Styles appears to be laying the groundwork for a family of his own, based on his candid comments and Kravitz's alleged engagement ring. Entertainment media paired his desire for 'meaningful relationships' and 'family' with images of the couple's public displays of affection, with some outlets even flirting with rumours of pregnancy.

Kravitz herself has not publicly addressed the ring or the engagement speculation. Some fans have pointed out that she has worn multiple rings over the years, including one on the same finger during this year's Golden Globes, which left many cautiously optimistic at the very least.

Harry Gets Full Support from Zoe's Family

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The couple started dating in the summer of 2025, months after Zoe Kravitz cancelled her engagement to Channing Tatum. When Styles announced Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally's release in January, Zoe's dad, music icon Lenny Kravitz, reacted to Style's Instagram post with a red heart and fist emoji.

Styles said he's come to realise what he wants to accomplish in the short term, outside of his highly successful career.

'If you're like touring all the time and you're doing this all the time and all these things, there's no space to really choose,' he admitted. 'I had a real honest conversation with myself about, "Okay, in five years, what do I want my life to look like? And then how do I make changes to aim at that?"'

'I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family,' he confirmed.