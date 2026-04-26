Megan Thee Stallion has ended her relationship with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson after nearly a year of dating, publicly accusing him of cheating and struggling with monogamy, while fresh social media speculation now drags WNBA player Lexie Brown into the fallout.

The rapper's break-up announcement, issued on Saturday, 25 April via a representative and amplified on her Instagram Stories, has been followed by unverified claims online that Thompson secretly messaged Brown and then unfollowed her when those alleged texts were leaked to her 'Close Friends' list.

Megan Thee Stallion is heading for a hot girl single summer.💔 She confirmed her split from Klay Thompson after less than a year of dating, saying she called things off after the NBA player was allegedly unfaithful to her. https://t.co/sR5Zat22Sx pic.twitter.com/45CKjq6Dkc — E! News (@enews) April 26, 2026

For context, Megan Thee Stallion had only recently been speaking about a serious future with Thompson. The pair went public last July, when the three-time Grammy winner brought him as her date to her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala.

It's officially official. ❤️ Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion were spotted stepping out together for a cozy dinner at Carbone a few days ago. 📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/5lV6fFuO5t — Page Six (@PageSix) July 16, 2025

In the months that followed, they documented a relationship that, from the outside at least, looked stable and affectionate, hinting at buying a home together and celebrating lavish milestones. That glossy public image has now crashed into the more familiar, messier reality of modern celebrity relationships played out in real time on social media.

Klay Thompson has cheated on Megan Thee Stallion:



“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be ‘monogamous’????” pic.twitter.com/W755TMEoTY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2026

Read more Klay Thompson Allegedly Cheated on Megan Thee Stallion With WNBA Star Lexie Brown Klay Thompson Allegedly Cheated on Megan Thee Stallion With WNBA Star Lexie Brown

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Time On Relationship With Klay Thompson

Megan confirmed the split in a statement to Page Six, saying she had 'made the decision to end my relationship with Klay' and stressing that 'trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward.' She added that she is 'taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.'

Megan Thee Stallion issues statement regarding breakup with Klay Thompson to TMZ:



"I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path… pic.twitter.com/AkSP8NKM1d — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

The formal statement landed shortly after a far more raw post on her Instagram Story, where she accused Thompson of cheating and painted an unflattering picture of life behind the couple's curated photos. Without naming him directly, she wrote that 'cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'' before describing 'holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season. Now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????'

Megan Thee Stallion has broken up with Klay Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her. pic.twitter.com/MUwrjlQaSa — Pubity (@pubity) April 25, 2026

She closed that post with a blunt sign-off: 'Bitch I need a REAL break after this one.. bye y'all.'

Megan Thee Stallion accuses Klay Thompson of cheating on her and mistreating her 👀 pic.twitter.com/X3EQWKNNLO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 26, 2026

Those posts, along with her representative's statement to Complex repeating the same language on trust and respect, leave little ambiguity about who ended the relationship and why, at least from Megan's perspective. Thompson has not yet publicly responded to the specific cheating allegations, and there is no independent confirmation of what happened between the two. In the absence of that, everything around the split, and particularly any third-party involvement, should be taken with a grain of salt.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

Lexie Brown Rumours Add New Layer To Megan Thee Stallion Drama

Into this vacuum of hard facts has rushed a wave of speculation naming Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown as the alleged 'other woman.' According to unverified claims circulating on X and Instagram, Thompson was in private contact with Brown, who then supposedly shared screenshots of their messages on her Close Friends Instagram Story. The story goes that he unfollowed her after spotting the leak.

None of this has been corroborated by either camp. Brown has not addressed the rumours, and Thompson has remained publicly silent about her. Still, fans of Megan Thee Stallion have zeroed in on the alleged unfollow, using it as circumstantial proof of some hidden connection. For now, though, that is exactly what it is: fan-driven theory built on social media breadcrumbs, not hard evidence.

Twitter User Reveals Klay Thompson was cheating on Megan Thee Stallion with basketball player, Lexie Brown.



They said ügly Klay Thompson was telling her that his relationship with Megan was just PR. pic.twitter.com/0y4EIAqtwC — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 25, 2026

The timing of the Lexie Brown chatter is not incidental. Megan's very public accusation of cheating has left a narrative gap about who, if anyone, he was allegedly involved with. In that sense, Brown has become a character in an unfinished story largely authored by online detectives. Without screenshots, statements, or confirmation from credible sources, the Lexie Brown angle remains rumour rather than reportable fact.

this girl is beyond weird 😭 using megan’s song while fucking her man is next level craziness lexie brown count ur days pic.twitter.com/Swsyag1mOz — 💋 (@manonfilms) April 26, 2026

What is firmly on record is the speed with which Megan has tried to erase the relationship from her public pages. She has scrubbed her Instagram of the February post that documented a birthday trip to the British Virgin Islands, where Thompson had surprised her with a tropical getaway and a baby blue Bentley reportedly worth around $200,000 for her 31st. At the time, she captioned it, 'Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over... THANK YOU BABY,' signalling a woman deeply invested in the relationship. That glow has disappeared almost overnight.

🚨WORD ON THE STREET: Lexie Brown a WNBA player is allegedly the woman Klay Thompson cheated Megan The Stallion with



Daughter to former NBA player Dee Brown, she has followed in her father's footsteps of dunking them balls. Full name Alexis Kiah Brown



Some Megan's fans have… pic.twitter.com/V2h8tlzXm4 — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) April 26, 2026

The contrast with her earlier comments to Page Six is stark. Just months ago, Megan described Thompson as 'kind' and said she had 'never dated somebody so kind' before, calling this her first relationship with someone who made her 'genuinely happy'. By February she was publicly saying she was 'down to marry' him. Now she is talking instead about needing a 'real break' and questioning his ability to be faithful.

Megan Thee Stallion received a Bentley from Klay Thompson for her birthday. pic.twitter.com/Jfit4i1dwN — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 17, 2026

Thompson, for his part, is navigating uncertainty off the court as well. He is coming to the end of his third and final contractual season with the Mavericks and has already spoken in a press conference about being unsure whether he will continue with the team. That professional flux, paired with Megan's references to 'horrible mood swings' during the basketball season, gives a sense of how strained things may have become away from the cameras.

Megan Thee Stallion breaks up with Klay Thompson, accuses him of cheating in heartbreaking statement https://t.co/bv431La93T pic.twitter.com/HfnO8OKluU — New York Post (@nypost) April 25, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, appears intent on channelling her energy elsewhere. She has a new swimwear collection to promote and recently made history as the first woman to play Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in a limited run. Whether she will choose to address the Lexie Brown rumours directly, or leave them to die down without comment, is an open question that may define how long this particular chapter of her personal life stays in the headlines.

‘Grateful’ Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence on Klay Thompson romance at inaugural benefit gala https://t.co/51Y5RCB8WO pic.twitter.com/4DYZiDvLuD — Page Six (@PageSix) July 17, 2025

Nothing in the current wave of cheating chatter beyond Megan's own statements has been independently verified, and until those involved speak on the record, the online theories about who did what, and with whom, remain exactly that.