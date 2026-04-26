Did Lexie Brown Cause Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson Split? Cheating Allegations Explained
A very public break-up, a few pointed Instagram Stories and one unproven rumour have turned Megan Thee Stallion's love life into the internet's latest detective project.
Megan Thee Stallion has ended her relationship with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson after nearly a year of dating, publicly accusing him of cheating and struggling with monogamy, while fresh social media speculation now drags WNBA player Lexie Brown into the fallout.
The rapper's break-up announcement, issued on Saturday, 25 April via a representative and amplified on her Instagram Stories, has been followed by unverified claims online that Thompson secretly messaged Brown and then unfollowed her when those alleged texts were leaked to her 'Close Friends' list.
For context, Megan Thee Stallion had only recently been speaking about a serious future with Thompson. The pair went public last July, when the three-time Grammy winner brought him as her date to her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala.
In the months that followed, they documented a relationship that, from the outside at least, looked stable and affectionate, hinting at buying a home together and celebrating lavish milestones. That glossy public image has now crashed into the more familiar, messier reality of modern celebrity relationships played out in real time on social media.
Megan Thee Stallion Calls Time On Relationship With Klay Thompson
Megan confirmed the split in a statement to Page Six, saying she had 'made the decision to end my relationship with Klay' and stressing that 'trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward.' She added that she is 'taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.'
The formal statement landed shortly after a far more raw post on her Instagram Story, where she accused Thompson of cheating and painted an unflattering picture of life behind the couple's curated photos. Without naming him directly, she wrote that 'cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'' before describing 'holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season. Now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????'
She closed that post with a blunt sign-off: 'Bitch I need a REAL break after this one.. bye y'all.'
Those posts, along with her representative's statement to Complex repeating the same language on trust and respect, leave little ambiguity about who ended the relationship and why, at least from Megan's perspective. Thompson has not yet publicly responded to the specific cheating allegations, and there is no independent confirmation of what happened between the two. In the absence of that, everything around the split, and particularly any third-party involvement, should be taken with a grain of salt.
Lexie Brown Rumours Add New Layer To Megan Thee Stallion Drama
Into this vacuum of hard facts has rushed a wave of speculation naming Los Angeles Sparks guard Lexie Brown as the alleged 'other woman.' According to unverified claims circulating on X and Instagram, Thompson was in private contact with Brown, who then supposedly shared screenshots of their messages on her Close Friends Instagram Story. The story goes that he unfollowed her after spotting the leak.
None of this has been corroborated by either camp. Brown has not addressed the rumours, and Thompson has remained publicly silent about her. Still, fans of Megan Thee Stallion have zeroed in on the alleged unfollow, using it as circumstantial proof of some hidden connection. For now, though, that is exactly what it is: fan-driven theory built on social media breadcrumbs, not hard evidence.
The timing of the Lexie Brown chatter is not incidental. Megan's very public accusation of cheating has left a narrative gap about who, if anyone, he was allegedly involved with. In that sense, Brown has become a character in an unfinished story largely authored by online detectives. Without screenshots, statements, or confirmation from credible sources, the Lexie Brown angle remains rumour rather than reportable fact.
What is firmly on record is the speed with which Megan has tried to erase the relationship from her public pages. She has scrubbed her Instagram of the February post that documented a birthday trip to the British Virgin Islands, where Thompson had surprised her with a tropical getaway and a baby blue Bentley reportedly worth around $200,000 for her 31st. At the time, she captioned it, 'Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over... THANK YOU BABY,' signalling a woman deeply invested in the relationship. That glow has disappeared almost overnight.
The contrast with her earlier comments to Page Six is stark. Just months ago, Megan described Thompson as 'kind' and said she had 'never dated somebody so kind' before, calling this her first relationship with someone who made her 'genuinely happy'. By February she was publicly saying she was 'down to marry' him. Now she is talking instead about needing a 'real break' and questioning his ability to be faithful.
Thompson, for his part, is navigating uncertainty off the court as well. He is coming to the end of his third and final contractual season with the Mavericks and has already spoken in a press conference about being unsure whether he will continue with the team. That professional flux, paired with Megan's references to 'horrible mood swings' during the basketball season, gives a sense of how strained things may have become away from the cameras.
Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, appears intent on channelling her energy elsewhere. She has a new swimwear collection to promote and recently made history as the first woman to play Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in a limited run. Whether she will choose to address the Lexie Brown rumours directly, or leave them to die down without comment, is an open question that may define how long this particular chapter of her personal life stays in the headlines.
Nothing in the current wave of cheating chatter beyond Megan's own statements has been independently verified, and until those involved speak on the record, the online theories about who did what, and with whom, remain exactly that.
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