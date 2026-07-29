UFO whistleblower Matthew Brown has alleged that humans are sharing Earth with another intelligent species whose existence has been deliberately kept from the public.

Speaking in an interview later discussed on the Cosmic Road podcast, Brown also claimed that groundbreaking scientific discoveries and advanced energy technologies have been withheld, while those pushing for greater transparency have allegedly faced intimidation.

Matthew Brown Claims Humans Are Not Alone on Earth

Brown made his most startling remarks during an interview with Judicial Watch, where he claimed humanity is not only surrounded by intelligent life elsewhere in the universe but is also sharing the planet with another conscious species.

He said: 'Humanity is not alone in the universe. We're not even alone on our own planet in terms of sharing it with other sentient intelligent life, but at least as conscious as us.'

According to Brown, this alleged discovery should never have been classified.

He argued that information of such global importance 'cannot or should not be classified and withheld, not just from the American public, but from the human family as a whole.'

The interview was later highlighted by Cosmic Road host Jack, who described Brown's comments as one of the most significant claims made by a modern UFO whistleblower.

During the podcast, Jack summarised Brown's allegations by saying: 'We are cohabitating planet Earth with somebody else.'

Neither Brown nor Jack presented publicly available evidence supporting the existence of another intelligent species living on Earth.

Brown also stopped short of explaining where these alleged beings live, saying only that classified information could provide further answers if he were permitted to speak freely.

Hidden Technology and Secret Programmes

Brown also alleged that the secrecy extends beyond unidentified aerial phenomena.

According to him, governments and powerful groups have suppressed scientific discoveries that could dramatically change everyday life, particularly in the field of energy production.

He claimed that the science behind some of the observed technology has already been understood and translated into practical applications but remains hidden from the public.

Jack echoed those allegations during the podcast, claiming that alternative energy technologies capable of transforming the world are allegedly being withheld.

The podcast also discussed long running claims surrounding an alleged 'UFO control group' that some believe operates behind the scenes to restrict access to classified information. During the discussion, Congressman Tim Burchett was quoted describing efforts to obtain greater disclosure, saying, 'It's a fistfight. It's been that way since 1947.'

Jack also suggested that more whistleblowers appearing in public could indicate growing momentum behind calls for increased transparency, although none of the allegations presented during the discussion have been independently verified.

Brown Says His Family Received a Chilling Warning

Brown also claimed that becoming involved in efforts to report his concerns came with serious personal consequences.

He alleged that he began receiving threatening messages from strangers questioning why he was speaking publicly before describing an incident involving his family home.

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According to Brown, someone entered the property while he and his wife were asleep. He claimed that nothing valuable was stolen, but family photographs were moved and his grandfather's ashes were removed from the house and left beside the rubbish.

Looking back, Brown said he no longer believes the incident was a burglary.

He described it simply by saying, 'Definitely a message.'

Jack compared Brown's account with similar claims previously made by other UFO whistleblowers, including David Grusch, suggesting that intimidation may be used to discourage individuals from speaking publicly.

No evidence linking Brown's reported home invasion to any organised group has been publicly produced.