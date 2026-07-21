For a community that has spent decades waiting for proof that governments know more about UFOs than they admit, Dan Farah has just made one of the boldest promises yet.

The filmmaker behind 'The Age of Disclosure' claims the public will see 'next level extraordinary' revelations before the end of the year, insisting that a White House backed disclosure process is already underway.

His comments have reignited excitement among believers while also drawing sharp criticism from sceptics who argue the UFO debate has become a cycle of promises with little hard evidence.

Dan Farah Says Bigger UFO Revelations Are Coming

Speaking in a recent interview, Farah described his documentary as only the beginning of what can legally be shared with the public. According to him, the information already presented represents just a fraction of what officials allegedly know.

He claimed there is far more evidence that remains classified, suggesting that details surrounding alleged encounters with non-human intelligence are even more extraordinary than anything currently available.

As an example, Farah referred to claims featured in his documentary that senior intelligence officials believe a contact event involving non-human intelligence took place at a US Air Force base and involved elements of both the Air Force and the CIA.

Farah suggested there are still unanswered questions surrounding that alleged event, including what interaction took place, whether agreements were reached and whether any footage exists that could eventually become public.

While he stopped short of providing evidence for those claims, he argued they illustrate the type of information that remains beyond the limits of current public disclosure.

White House Process Fuels End of Year Promise

Farah's most striking claim came when discussing what he described as an ongoing disclosure process involving the White House.

According to him, officials have told him that another release of information could arrive within weeks. He also claimed that selected members of Congress have been authorised to bring whistle-blowers to the White House so non disclosure agreements can be reviewed and, where appropriate, waived on an individual basis.

Farah argued that as more information reaches senior government officials, the disclosure process will continue to expand.

He then made his headline grabbing prediction, saying people should expect 'next level extraordinary stuff' to be released before the end of the year.

The comments immediately attracted widespread attention across the UFO community, with supporters viewing the statement as another sign that long awaited government transparency may finally be approaching.

Sceptics Warn Against Another Round of Promises

Patrick, host of the YouTube channel Vetted, questioned why the public should believe another deadline after years of similar predictions that failed to produce definitive evidence.

He argued that the UFO debate has repeatedly followed the same pattern, with claims that major disclosures are only weeks or months away before expectations quietly fade without significant developments.

Patrick also pointed out what he viewed as conflicting statements within the disclosure movement. He noted that some figures have previously suggested the strongest evidence has already been released, raising questions about what exactly Farah means by 'next level extraordinary'.

Rather than dismissing the possibility of alien life, Patrick stressed that he remains open minded but wants verifiable evidence rather than repeated testimony.