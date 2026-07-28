Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett has unleashed a fresh wave of controversy by accusing federal bureaucrats of orchestrating a systematic cover-up to shield classified unidentified flying objects (UFO) secrets from the US president.

Burchett also stated during a recent podcast appearance that military pilots deliberately destroyed video recordings of unidentified objects to avoid retaliatory professional investigations.

In his high-profile interview on the Planet Tyrus podcast, Burchett intensified public debate over government transparency. He also quoted an unnamed bureaucrat who told him that the President was 'on a need-to- know basis'.

What Burchett Said on the Podcast

During a recorded interview on the podcast, Representative Burchett discussed his ongoing legislative push for government disclosure.

Burchett asserted that official transparency faces significant resistance from unelected administrative bodies. He recounted that an unnamed government source previously informed him that the presidency operates on a restricted access model regarding certain defence matters.

In the podcast, he said he spent more than two hours in the meeting and insisted that 'the disclosure is real' while accusing 'the deep state' of blocking progress. Burchett went further and claimed that pilots had told him they deliberately damaged video recordings rather than risk an official grilling.

In his telling, one pilot would strike the equipment with his knee and destroy the tape to stop it recording, because any proof could lead to an eight-hour debriefing, psychological evaluations and removal from the flight line.

While these assertions remain unverified by independent investigators, they reflect the core arguments driving congressional inquiries into executive oversight. IBTimes UK cannot verify those accounts from the podcast alone, so take everything lightly until there is firmer evidence from official records or directly named witnesses.

The Burchett UFO Push

Burchett has been one of the louder congressional voices pushing for UFO transparency, and he has used similar language before in interviews about classified material and military sightings.

He said he had previously been briefed by people in 'alphabet agencies' and argued that the public should be able to see what is being spent on the issue if taxpayers are footing the bill.

He also framed the matter as one of stigma and control, saying the government has no right to decide what the public can and cannot handle. That is the kind of line that plays well with audiences already suspicious of Washington, though it also neatly avoids the harder question, which is whether any of the evidence actually proves anything beyond unexplained sightings and human frustration.

Burchett even drew a straight line between secrecy and public distrust in Washington, saying unelected bureaucrats wield too much power. It was classic Burchett, blunt, combative and not remotely interested in softening the edges. The man bun jab was the sharpest bit, but not the only one.

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What the Government Has Released

On 10 July 2026, the Department of War said it had published its fourth release of declassified and historical UAP files under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, with spokesperson Sean Parnell saying more files would be released on a rolling basis.

That release added 40 files to the public archive, including documents, videos, audio recordings and images drawn from several agencies. It did not, however, amount to proof of extraterrestrial life, and officials have been careful not to overstate what the material shows.

That gap, between public curiosity and official caution, is where Burchett has built much of his political brand. He wants more disclosure, more answers and less hand-waving. Fair enough, maybe. But in UFO politics, as ever, the hard part is separating the solid stuff from the spooky stuff.

Why It Still Resonates

Part of the reason Burchett's remarks travel so fast is that they tap into a familiar American argument about institutions, trust and secrecy.

People are tired of being told to wait, trust the process and accept half answers, especially when the subject is one that invites suspicion in the first place. Burchett knows that. He leans into it.

He also wrapped his claims in a broader attack on bureaucracy, saying officials hide behind national security when they should be transparent.

In the podcast, he repeated that if Americans are paying for the programme, they deserve a receipt, a line that sounds simple enough until you realise how much of this subject sits inside classified briefings and compartmentalised agencies.

Government spokespersons maintain that released records provide transparency without confirming extraterrestrial theories. Nevertheless, lawmakers like Burchett argue that comprehensive financial audits and open hearings remain essential to restore public trust.

As Congressional committees evaluate future oversight measures, the friction between classified national security protocols and public disclosure continues to define modern legislative debate.