Television host and psychologist Dr Phil McGraw has revealed that the Trump administration secretly invited him to review classified government files on unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, before their official publication.

Dr Phil claimed that the White House brought in to assess how the public would cope with evidence that humans might be 'somewhere different in the food chain' of the universe.

The TV personality, who has advised Donald Trump and served on his administration's religious liberty committee, described the alleged access during an interview with US network NewsNation on Tuesday.

He alleged that the intelligence agencies deliberately rely on an 'intentionally grainy' media strategy to hide high-definition military UFO videos from public scrutiny.

The unfolding disclosure initiative has released four separate tranches of documentation through agencies like the Pentagon and NASA, yet researchers remain critical of heavily redacted files.

Dr Phil Says He Was Brought in as a UFO 'Interpreter'

Dr Phil said that the White House actively sought him out to act as a kind of psychological interpreter between classified UFO material and a sceptical, anxious public. He framed his role as both independent and deliberate.

'I think the reason they're giving me access to this is because they want me doing exactly what I'm doing,' he said, insisting that officials were not 'scripting' him or instructing him what to say or avoid saying about UFOs. He argued that his value, from the administration's perspective, lay in his ability to talk ordinary Americans through unsettling ideas without triggering panic.

According to his account, which included being asked to consider how people of faith and those without strong religious beliefs might react if confronted with persuasive evidence that humanity is not at the top of some cosmic hierarchy. The notion that we might be 'somewhere different in the food chain,' as he put it, is not subtle language. It implies a potential threat, or at least a demotion, and he clearly knows that lands heavily with viewers.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Dr Phil's remarks, and nothing he described has been independently verified.

Dr Phil Accuses Officials of a UFO 'Cover-Up'

Having allegedly reviewed some of the material before it became public, Dr Phil says he has been left convinced there is an ongoing 'cover-up' regarding what the US government really knows about UFOs.

He described officials withholding information on UFOs from the commander-in-chief. 'That infuriates me,' Dr Phil said. 'How dare they do that? I don't think that's right and I think we deserve better.'

He went on to say that his concern is not only about alleged secrecy, but about what happens if the dam finally breaks. The psychological and moral impact of releasing unsettling UFO information, he warned, could range from crises of faith to a new marketplace for doomsday cults and scams.

'I think it needs to be provided with context and I think that the American public is prepared to handle that,' he told the programme. 'I think we as a government need to be prepared to help those that have a difficult time with it.' In other words, disclosure, if it ever arrives in a more dramatic form, should come with a helpline attached.

UFO Files, Dr Phil and a Disappointed Research Community

While Dr Phil paints a picture of explosive secrets and anguished ethical debates in back rooms, the documents released so far have mostly landed with a thud among the people who study them most closely.

The files, some of which draw on years of incident reports, include a 2025 case in which a military sensor tracked 'an area of contrast resembling a six-pointed star' over the Yellow Sea near China. Portions of the material repeat information that was already known, while other sections remain heavily redacted.

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UFO researchers say that, taken as a whole, the releases have not transformed what the public actually understands about unidentified phenomena. Donald R Schmitt, an investigator with the International UFO Museum and Research Centre in Roswell, New Mexico, told The New York Times earlier this month that the latest tranche amounted to 'nothing new.'

'It's the same game that they have played all these years. Once again, we're getting the carrot dangled in front of us,' he said, arguing that there is still a large gap between what insiders suggest might exist and what ends up on the public record.

The Trump administration has faced similar accusations of half-measures and broken promises around classified files on the assassination of John F Kennedy, the murder of Martin Luther King and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Dr Phil's claims effectively plug the UFO mystery into that broader story of mistrust and selective transparency.

As public curiosity intensifies, the intersection of political power, intelligence secrecy, and media commentary continues to redefine modern discourse surrounding extraterrestrial mysteries.