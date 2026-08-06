Donald Trump faced fresh claims of 'cognitive decline' after an unsteady Fox News interview and a separate viral clip of him appearing to stagger while leaving Marine One fuelled questions about the 80-year-old US president's health.

Trump's latest sit-down with Fox, in which he was asked about the powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela as the country was still reeling from a US military action that ousted and led to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.

Trump, speaking haltingly, told viewers: 'They had the tragedy the other day with the problem, as you know. That was a terrible problem. The uhhh, earthquake I guess you would call it. It was a bad one. But outside of that they have a country that is a very happy country again.' The meandering answer, which appeared to struggle for basic words, was quickly clipped and shared across social media.

Online reaction was merciless and, in some corners, genuinely anxious. One user reposted the Fox segment with a pointed caption: 'Nope...no cognitive decline. Nothing to see here.' Another X user dispensed with the sarcasm and wrote bluntly: 'His brain is essentially mashed potatoes at this point.' A third suggested a darker explanation, noting Trump's family medical history: 'He had to work hard to come up with the word 'Earthquake.' This is dementia.'

None of those claims has been medically verified, and there is no confirmed diagnosis of any form of dementia.

What is not disputed is Trump's age. When he was sworn in last year, he became the oldest person ever inaugurated as president of the United States, at 80, overtaking the record set by Joe Biden. It is a milestone, Trump and his allies once wielded relentlessly against Biden, framing the Democrat as frail, forgetful and unfit for office. That narrative has boomeranged. The very attack line that helped define Trump's campaign is now being turned on him with equal ferocity.

Donald Trump Footage From Marine One Adds to Health Scrutiny

A separate video of Trump exiting Marine One also began circulating widely, prompting another round of armchair diagnostics. In the clip, the president can be seen descending the steps of the helicopter slowly before walking across the tarmac.

Read more 80 and Struggling: Trump's Air Force One Leg Scare Revives the Relentless Debate Over Presidential Age Limits 80 and Struggling: Trump's Air Force One Leg Scare Revives the Relentless Debate Over Presidential Age Limits

Journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted the footage on X, told his followers: 'Trump gingerly goes down the stairs of Marine One and staggers across the tarmac with what looks like a slight limp.' Others piled in with their own observations, accusing the president of being unable to 'walk in a straight line' and suggesting he looked unsteady on his feet.

On its own, an awkward walk down a set of metal steps would not usually merit forensic attention. But layered on top of the Fox interview and the broader anxiety about having an octogenarian in the Oval Office, the clip fed a sense that something might be off. Supporters, for their part, argued that the video proved nothing beyond the fact that Trump is an 80-year-old man being watched in slow motion by millions looking for flaws.

The White House, which has had to field health questions with increasing regularity, has insisted there is no cause for alarm. Officials have repeatedly tried to stamp out speculation, pointing to formal medical evaluations and accusing opponents of weaponising normal signs of ageing.

Donald Trump's Doctors Say He Is 'Fully Fit' for Office

In May, Trump's doctor issued a detailed assessment designed to quiet exactly these sorts of rumours. After what was described as a comprehensive examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, the physician concluded that the president is in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit' to serve as commander in chief.

According to the report, Dr Sean Barbabella oversaw a battery of tests, including a CT scan, heart imaging, cancer screenings and other preventive assessments conducted by 22 specialists. The findings, at least on paper, painted the picture of an elderly but medically robust leader.

The report acknowledged bruising on Trump's hands, which might otherwise have prompted lurid theories, and tied it to 'minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking'. That irritation, it added, was 'a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy.' One of the few recommendations was to switch the president to a low-dose aspirin regime.

Last year, the White House disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a relatively common condition in older adults that causes blood to pool in the legs. The latest exam noted 'slight lower leg swelling' but stressed there was 'improvement from last year.'

Those details have not stopped the online health sleuths, who pore over every pause in an interview and every careful step on a staircase. Nor have they fully reassured voters who find themselves weighing two competing realities: official assurances of fitness from Trump's medical team, and the unmistakable evidence of age that the cameras sometimes capture in unforgiving close-up.

There is, as yet, no independent confirmation of any serious cognitive disorder, and the president's supporters accuse his critics of projecting their fears onto flimsy evidence. But as Trump continues to campaign and govern under a spotlight that never blinks, every unscripted moment is likely to be dissected for signs of decline, fair or otherwise.