Altria Group, the US tobacco company whose Philip Morris USA subsidiary makes Marlboro cigarettes, is considering a possible offer for Imperial Brands, the British group behind Winston and Davidoff. Any offer, if made, is likely to be solely in cash, Altria said on Thursday, 26 November.

The announcement, made under Rule 2.4 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, does not constitute a firm intention to make an offer. Altria said there could be no certainty that a bid would follow or what its terms might be. Altria also disclosed discussions with an unnamed third party about a possible acquisition of part of Imperial's business. No agreement has been reached with the third party.

Imperial shares rose as much as 17.6% to 3,562 pence, giving the London-listed group a market capitalisation of about £26.77 billion at the session high, Reuters reported. That figure represents the market value of its shares, not a proposed takeover price.

Altria Faces 24 December Takeover Deadline

Under Rule 2.6, Altria must announce by 5 p.m. London time on 24 December 2026 whether it intends to make a firm offer or does not intend to bid. The 28-day deadline can be extended only with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.

Altria, based in Richmond, Virginia, did not disclose a proposed price, identify the third party or specify which parts of Imperial's business might be involved in the discussions.

Rule 2.4 covers an announcement that an offer is being considered. Rule 2.7 applies when a bidder states a firm intention to make an offer. Altria has made the former announcement, not the latter.

Imperial Says It Has Received No Approach

Imperial said its board had not held discussions with Altria or the unnamed third party and had received no approach or proposal from either. It said it would consider any proposal if one were made, citing its duty to aim to maximise shareholder value. The board advised shareholders to take no action.

The company's full-year results, published on 17 November, showed tobacco net revenue growth of 1.7% at constant currency, while reported tobacco revenue fell 5%. Net revenue from next-generation products rose 11.4% at constant currency.

Imperial reported that tobacco volumes fell 3.4% in the year to 30 September. It attributed the decline partly to weaker European markets and reduced German private-label production, offset in part by improving conditions in the US and growth in its Africa, Asia, Middle East and Turkey region. Its brands include Winston, Davidoff, Gauloises, West and Kool cigarettes, as well as Rizla rolling papers.

Japan Tobacco Reportedly Considers Separate Imperial Brands Deal

Bloomberg News reported on 26 November, citing people familiar with the matter, that Japan Tobacco was evaluating a potential acquisition of Imperial Brands, possibly with a partner. The report said the proposed deal could involve dividing Imperial's assets across different markets.

Altria has not identified the third party in its regulatory announcement. Bloomberg's account suggests Japan Tobacco may be the potential partner, but neither company has publicly confirmed a joint transaction or agreed how Imperial's assets might be divided.

Imperial said programmes completed during the 2026 financial year would lead to a reduction of 2,100 roles. It expects a further 2,100 to 2,500 positions to go by the end of 2030, taking the potential total to as many as 4,600.

Whether Altria proceeds with an offer, or Japan Tobacco becomes involved in a transaction, remains unclear.