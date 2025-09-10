When the latest season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition premiered, fans expected celebrity rivalries, endurance challenges, and exotic destinations. What they didn't expect was the abrupt disappearance of one of the show's highest-profile teams, brothers Ant and Dan Middleton.

After debuting in Monday's opening episode, the siblings were nowhere to be seen on Tuesday night. Instead, host Beau Ryan delivered a cryptic announcement saying, 'Overnight, due to a breach of the code of conduct, Ant and Dan have been removed from the race.'

And just like that, the Middleton brothers were out with no on-camera drama, no farewell interview, and their images scrubbed from the opening credits as if they were never part of the show.

Network 10 Cites 'Code of Conduct Breach'

Confusion quickly gave way to speculation. Viewers pressed for answers, but producers offered only a carefully worded explanation.

A spokesperson for Network 10 confirmed to Mamamia, 'Following a breach of the production's code of conduct by one contestant, on a day off during production, a team from The Amazing Race Australia was disqualified and swiftly sent home.'

The statement emphasised that the well-being of contestants was the network's top priority, but stopped short of detailing what actually happened. Reports later clarified that Dan Middleton, not Ant, had been at the centre of the alleged misconduct.

Homophobia Allegations from Fellow Contestants

The missing details soon began filling in, thanks to fellow competitors Luke and 'Sassy' Scott O'Halloran, TikTok personalities who were also racing for charity.

In an interview with Sydney Confidential, the brothers accused Dan Middleton of making 'homophobic, offensive, intimidatory, and disturbing' remarks toward them during a day off in Nepal.

'Dan Middleton approached us six times, making remarks and gestures that we found homophobic, offensive, intimidatory, and disturbing. Each time he came over to us, the encounters felt increasingly more aggressive,' the O'Hallorans said.

They described one confrontation as so intense that other cast members appeared uncomfortable watching. The situation reportedly escalated until AFL star Brendan Fevola intervened, not once, but multiple times. Fevola allegedly told producers he would walk away from the competition with his daughter, Leni, unless the Middleton brothers were removed.

Ant Middleton Breaks His Silence

Until recently, both Ant and Dan had kept quiet on social media, avoiding any direct reference to the scandal. But now, Ant has spoken publicly about how it felt to be dragged out of the race and scrubbed from Channel 10's promotional material.

'It's such a bizarre situation, as I haven't been privy to any information, as I wasn't present when a situation unfolded with my brother, and due to confidentiality, the only thing the production could tell me is that our team couldn't continue due to a situation that unfolded with my brother,' Ant explained, as reported by Yahoo.

He admitted the fallout was disappointing but insisted his own reputation should not be tied to the controversy. 'I respect the production's choice to keep the edit minimal with our participation to protect their brand. Strange situation, but one that's completely out of my control and had nothing to do with [me]!'

What It Means for the Show Going Forward

With the Middleton brothers out, the show continues, but the controversy lingers.

For Network 10, the incident underscores the fine line reality producers must walk in protecting contestants while still delivering gripping television. For Ant Middleton, it raises uncomfortable questions about being erased from a series he insists he had no part in leaving.

And for viewers, the mystery surrounding exactly what happened off-camera ensures that this season of The Amazing Race Australia will be remembered as much for its scandal as its challenges.