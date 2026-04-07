A federal judge has dismissed most claims in Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her co-star on 'It Ends With Us', significantly narrowing the case ahead of its civil trial. The ruling eliminated 10 of 13 allegations, including sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy, but left intact claims of breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation.

The decision marks a setback for Lively, though three key allegations will proceed to trial on 18 May. Lively responded swiftly on Instagram, stating the ruling allows 'the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month'.

Blake Lively Responds to Dismissal of Harassment Claims

In the immediate wake of the Court's decision to dismiss several of her claims, Lively took to social media to signal her resilience. The actress posted a lengthy message on her official Instagram and accompanied it with a cryptic but defiant caption that captured the attention of her millions of followers.'

Lively began her statement by expressing her gratitude to the Court's ruling, saying it still allowed 'the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month.' Although some of her complaints were dismissed, including sexual harassment, she said that she brought the cause due to the 'pervasive retaliation' she faced.

The 'Age of Adeline' star is hoping that the Court will favour her case. She also reminded the public not to be 'distracted' by reports that present their legal battle as a 'Celebrity Drama.'

The 'A Simple Favor' actress also presented statistics, stating 'between 16% and 58% of women have experienced online abuse or stalking.' According to her, so much work has to be done to expose the systems and the culprits.

'The work to create more safety is in part at trial, but it will also continue far after this trial is over,' she added. 'This is the work I'm most proud of.'

As she vowed to continue her battle, she thanked her supporters and told them that she would 'never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims.' She also hinted that she was in 'dragon mode' by including a dragon emoji in her statement.

'I know it's a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it,' she added with the dragon emoji. 'Your support keeps me going.'

Why the Court Dropped Key Charges Against Justin Baldoni

The Court's recent decision was a substantial victory for Baldoni's legal team. The federal judge overseeing the proceedings struck the most inflammatory aspects of the lawsuit from the record. Specifically, the claims of sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy were dismissed, effectively removing the most socially sensitive charges from the litigation.

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This judicial narrowing leaves only the allegations of breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation for a jury to decide at a civil trial set for next month. The dismissal of the harassment and defamation charges fundamentally alters the narrative of the case. It moves the focus away from personal conduct and toward the specific professional obligations and contractual agreements made during the film's production.

Baldoni's legal team released a statement following the Court's decision. They were 'grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided.' The defence said they were looking forward to presenting their case to the remaining claims.

Meanwhile, one member of Lively's legal team, Sigrid McCawley, told the BBC that the sexual harassment claims were dropped due to a technicality and not because 'the defendants did nothing wrong.'

A federal judge has dismissed most of the claims in a sexual harassment lawsuit actress Blake Lively filed against her co-star Justin Baldoni ۔ pic.twitter.com/SxLjLGDGUN — Ellia journalist (@Socialistrr) April 5, 2026

A History of the 'It Ends With Us' Feud

The origins of this public feud can be traced back to the filming and subsequent promotion of the film adaptation of 'It Ends With Us.' Tensions reportedly flared during post-production, with both stars offering vastly different accounts of the working environment. Lively alleged that Baldoni created a hostile atmosphere, while his counter-claims suggested the friction stemmed from competing creative visions for the final cut.

The legal battle initially surfaced when the lack of joint appearances during the film's press tour became a national talking point. Reports suggested that the relationship became untenable during the editing phase, leading to a breakdown in communication between the lead actors. These professional grievances eventually spilt into the legal arena.

The upcoming civil trial is expected to shed light on the inner workings of the production and the specific events that led to the litigation. As the 18 May trial date approaches, the entertainment industry is bracing for further revelations regarding the breakdown of Lively and Baldoni's partnership despite the success of their project. The stakes remain high for both individuals as they seek to protect their reputations and professional standing.