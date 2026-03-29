Justin Baldoni has won a key court decision that lets his defamation case against former publicist Stephanie Jones move forward. The could reveal private messages involving other Hollywood figures, including Blake Lively.

According to Page Six, federal Judge Lewis Liman decided that Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer, can continue its lawsuit and collect evidence to support its claims.

Wayfarer says Jones shared damaging information about Baldoni at the worst possible moment. Around that time, Jennifer Abel, a publicist working at Jones' firm Jonesworks, left to start her own agency. Baldoni also told Jones he planned to leave her representation.

According to court filings, Jones allegedly accessed Abel's phone and copied text messages between Abel and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan. Wayfarer claims these messages were later shared with Blake Lively's publicist Leslie Sloane, and possibly Lively herself, contributing to a New York Times story that portrayed Baldoni as an alleged sex harasser.

Wayfarer says Jones acted in 'bad faith,' feeding false information to others and undermining her own client.

Judge Liman ruled that there is enough evidence to let the claims be investigated in full, meaning the court will now examine whether defamation and other claims are justified.

What The Discovery Could Reveal

The court decision allows Wayfarer to enter discovery, the legal process where both sides can request documents, emails, and text messages from each other.

For Baldoni, this could include messages between Jones, Sloane, Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said the ruling ensures the claims will now be 'tested on a full evidentiary record.' Wayfarer added that this step could show exactly how damaging stories about Baldoni were created and circulated.

Jones has not commented on the ruling. She also filed her own lawsuit against Baldoni, Abel, and Nathan. Meanwhile, Lively is suing Baldoni and others in a separate case.

Industry insiders say the discovery process could reveal how and why the messages about Baldoni were passed along and whether any of them were misleading or false.

Wayfarer said it is confident that the full record will explain how the narratives against Baldoni were created and why. Lawyers expect the case to involve extensive examination of communications and witness testimony.

Baldoni's legal team is hopeful that this court victory will not only clarify the chain of events that led to the lawsuits but also protect his reputation. Freedman stated, 'We are confident the discovery process will reveal how these narratives were manufactured and provide the full context that has been missing from public discussion.'

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Connection to Blake Lively's Lawsuit

It's important to note that Baldoni's court victory is not a win against Blake Lively herself. The ruling solely allows his defamation case against former publicist Stephanie Jones to proceed.

However, the discovery process could reveal communications between Jones, Lively's publicist Leslie Sloane, and potentially Lively or her husband Reynolds. These messages could shed light on what information was shared and when, offering a clearer timeline of the events that led to negative media coverage of Baldoni.

Any texts or emails involving Lively could be relevant to her separate sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, Abel, and Nathan. If communications reveal that Jones passed along statements or framing that influenced Lively's understanding of the situation, lawyers might use that to support or challenge claims about the accuracy and context of her allegations.

While there is no guarantee that her messages will appear, the process could significantly affect how her case is argued, clarifying what information was known to whom and whether it was handled responsibly. Discovery in Baldoni's suit, therefore, has the potential to intersect with Lively's ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit.