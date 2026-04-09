Lana Condor has said she would 'absolutely' return to play Lara Jean Covey if Netflix orders another To All the Boys movie, telling Elite Daily that she has already made her interest clear to the 'powers that be' after reprising the role in XO, Kitty Season 3, released on 8 April 2026.

The news came after Condor briefly stepped back into the To All the Boys universe for the first time since To All the Boys: Always and Forever landed in 2021. In the spin-off series XO, Kitty, which follows Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty Covey, Condor appears as a guest star, reuniting on screen with Anna Cathcart. The original film trilogy, based on Jenny Han's bestselling novels, was one of Netflix's early teen juggernauts and helped cement the streamer's reputation for glossy young adult romances.

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Speaking about her cameo, Condor said returning to Kitty's world felt unexpectedly emotional. 'It was such an incredible experience to be able to go into [Kitty's] world,' she told Elite Daily, adding that working again with Cathcart was a particular highlight. 'It's been a long time since [Anna Cathcart] and I have acted together, so seeing how she's grown as an artist was amazing.'

That short reunion appears to have reignited Condor's appetite for more Lara Jean. Asked directly whether she would come back for another To All the Boys project, she did not hedge. 'I've made that very clear to the powers that be,' she said. 'I would love to see where LJ is now. That's why I love the franchise so much, because I really got to grow up with a lot of the fans.'

Netflix has not announced any plans for a fourth To All the Boys film or further spin-offs, and there has been no public comment from the streamer in response to Condor's remarks. With nothing confirmed, all talk of a new instalment or Lara Jean-led project remains speculative. Still, in a franchise that has already stretched beyond its original trilogy to give Kitty her own series, the door is not obviously closed.

Lana Condor's Life After To All The Boys On Netflix

Condor's own life has moved on sharply from the days when she was first cast as the shy, letter-writing teen who made Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky into a global crush. Now 28, she lives in Los Angeles with her husband and is juggling a busy slate of film work with brand collaborations, including a recent partnership with supplement company Thorne on a women's libido support product.

That campaign pairs her with ballet star Misty Copeland, someone Condor has admired for years. 'I can't believe Misty's in this campaign,' she said, describing herself as 'a very big fan' and linking the work to her own return to dance while filming Pretty Lethal, her latest action project.

Pretty Lethal, now streaming on Prime Video, pushes Condor away from the soft-focus romance of To All the Boys and into more physically demanding territory. The film, which also stars Maddie Ziegler, Avantika, Iris Apatow, Millicent Simmonds and Uma Thurman, required intensive movement training. For Condor, it was a return to an earlier version of herself. 'I was a dancer growing up,' she explained. 'I hadn't danced in over a decade, but once we started training for it, I was shocked at how quickly the muscle memory kicks in.'

That detail matters for fans trying to read the runes about any future To All the Boys movie. Condor is no longer an emerging actor whose schedule revolves around one breakout role. She is part of a broader ensemble in Pretty Lethal and is already booked for the long-delayed Coyote vs. Acme, due in August and co-starring John Cena and Will Forte. Fitting in another Lara Jean chapter would require coordination across studios, production timelines and Condor's other commitments.

Why A New To All The Boys Movie With Lana Condor Isn't Impossible

Even so, the To All the Boys franchise has always traded on a sense of continuity between Condor and her audience. She has said she 'really got to grow up with a lot of the fans,' and the idea of revisiting Lara Jean a few years older, perhaps in a different phase of life, has a certain built-in logic. The original trilogy followed Lara Jean through high school and into the brink of adulthood. A fourth film could, in theory, track how that first love story holds up once the characters are fully out in the world.

There are, however, obvious hurdles. No script has been announced, no production timelines reported, and no official comment from Netflix or from Jenny Han pointing to an active development process. Without that, Condor's enthusiasm is more like an open invitation than a promise of what will actually happen next.

For the moment, the To All the Boys universe is continuing through XO, Kitty, where Kitty's romantic misadventures take centre stage and Lara Jean is more of a nostalgic presence than a protagonist. Condor's guest appearance in Season 3 shows that the creative team is willing to reach back into the original cast when it suits the story, and it proves that the actress is still game to wear Lara Jean's shoes.

Whether that ever expands into a new Netflix film is another question entirely. Until a green light appears, fans will have to content themselves with replays of the original trilogy, the evolving world of XO, Kitty and the occasional hint from Condor that she is not quite finished with the character who made her a household name.