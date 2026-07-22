A Russian warship has fired its heavy cannon during a live artillery exercise just 46 miles south of Plymouth, prompting warnings from a retired Royal Navy commander that stray shells could threaten commercial shipping in the English Channel.

The drill took place on Monday in the middle of one of the world's busiest maritime corridors and followed weeks of heightened tension between Moscow and London over maritime security.

Before opening fire, the Russian frigate Neustrashimy contacted the Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS Tyne, informed the British ship of its plans and asked it to move further away.

HMS Tyne complied and moved to a safe distance. However, a retired naval commander said the Russian vessel did not establish wider safety perimeters before firing its 100mm rounds, raising concerns about civilian maritime traffic.

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Retired Royal Navy commander Tom Sharpe warned of the risks posed by the exercise. He said firing a weapon of that calibre without comprehensive safety perimeters was highly unusual.

'One of the issues with firing a weapon of that calibre is that it can ricochet for miles, perhaps over ten miles beyond its intended landing point,' Sharpe said on the report.

He stressed the dangers of conducting such drills in the busiest shipping lane in the world and raised the question of where a ricocheting shell might eventually land.

Flight tracking data showed a significant military presence nearby. At least four British military aircraft, including two Eurofighter Typhoons, were recorded flying off the Dorset coast during the afternoon.

A French military helicopter also flew out over the Channel later in the day.

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Sharpe suggested the incident may be a response to a recent British operation targeting Russian-linked shipping.

Last month, Royal Marine Commandos carried out a six-hour operation to board the MV Smyrtos, a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker, in the English Channel. Analysts say Moscow appears to be answering that move with its own show of force close to the British coast.

Russian warship Neustrashimy has been filmed by the Sky News helicopter in the North Sea while it was receiving fuel and supplies from another Russian naval ship.https://t.co/Q7xe8v6Qlq pic.twitter.com/vSReoa9Kzw — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 15, 2026

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The timing of the live-fire drill is equally significant. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting immediately condemned the activity, describing the exercise as performative and irresponsible.

The Ministry of Defence maintained that the government remains resolute against such provocations. Meanwhile, the Kremlin insisted the drills complied strictly with international maritime law, though a spokesperson subsequently issued pointed remarks regarding the new Prime Minister.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed suggestions that the event was a deliberate message to newly appointed Prime Minister Andy Burnham. However, Peskov pointedly remarked that Burnham had sent his own signals to Russia.

'One of the first things the new British prime minister did as he took office was to declare his unconditional support for Ukraine and, accordingly, declare the UK's intention to continue doing everything it possibly can to continue the war,' Peskov stated.

Experts say the incident underlines how heavily armed vessels are operating ever closer to the UK coastline.