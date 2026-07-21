A Russian Navy warship carried out a live-fire exercise roughly 45 miles south of Plymouth on Monday, the same day Andy Burnham was appointed UK prime minister, prompting the Royal Navy to reposition one of its vessels before closely monitoring the drill.

The exercise took place in international waters after the Russian frigate Neustrashimy announced its intention to open fire and requested that the British warship tracking it move to a safe distance.

Throughout 2026, Russian naval activity around British waters has become increasingly frequent, with Royal Navy ships routinely shadowing Russian vessels operating in the English Channel and the North Sea.

The latest exercise follows heightened tensions between London and Moscow after a Russia-linked oil tanker was seized in the Channel by Royal Marines last month, fuelling concerns over the possibility of retaliatory action at sea.

Rare Live-Fire Exercise Near UK Waters

According to reports, the 130-metre Russian frigate Neustrashimy notified British forces shortly before beginning the exercise and requested that HMS Tyne, the Royal Navy patrol vessel shadowing it, withdraw to a safe distance.

The British vessel complied, allowing the firing drill to proceed at around 9.30 am. The exercise lasted approximately 30 minutes and took place in international waters south of the UK.

While live-fire exercises in international waters are permitted under international law when appropriate safety warnings are issued, defence analysts regard short-notice drills conducted close to another country's coastline as relatively uncommon.

It has not been confirmed which weapons were fired during the exercise.

The Neustrashimy is equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles, a 100mm naval gun capable of firing up to 50 rounds per minute and rotary Gatling-style guns used as part of its air defence system.

The frigate only recently arrived off the British coast, replacing the Admiral Grigorovich, another Russian warship that had spent around three months operating in waters surrounding the UK.

That vessel also attracted attention last month after firing warning shots within a few hundred metres of a British pleasure yacht south of the Isle of Wight.

Russian Navy Activity Keeps Royal Navy on Alert

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The Ministry of Defence confirmed the exercise and stressed that the Royal Navy maintained continuous oversight throughout the incident.

'A Russian naval vessel shadowed by the Royal Navy conducted a live-fire weapons exercise in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth yesterday,' a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.

'The Royal Navy monitored that exercise throughout, continues to track the vessel's activity closely, and stands ready to protect UK national security.'

The episode illustrates how routine monitoring operations have become an increasingly prominent feature of the Royal Navy's work during a period of sustained maritime friction between Britain and Russia.

Russian warships have repeatedly appeared in waters around the UK during the past year, sometimes escorting oil tankers and at other times operating independently. Defence officials have previously suggested such deployments can serve both operational and strategic purposes, allowing Moscow to project its naval presence while also requiring British forces to devote ships and personnel to surveillance missions.

Not Related to the UK's New Government

The drill also came weeks after Royal Marines seized a Russia-linked oil tanker in the English Channel, an operation that prompted warnings Moscow could retaliate. However, UK authorities have not linked Monday's live-fire exercise to that incident.

Equally, although the exercise took place on Andy Burnham's first day as prime minister, there is no official evidence it was connected to the change of government, and no such claim has been made by British officials.

The Ministry of Defence has continued to monitor the Neustrashimy as it operates near British waters, while the Royal Navy remains tasked with tracking Russian naval movements in the region as part of its ongoing responsibility to safeguard UK maritime security.