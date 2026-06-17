A 59-year-old woman died after falling nearly 100 feet during a hiking excursion in Brazil, just one day after a 21-year-old student was killed in a separate bungee-jumping tragedy that shocked the country.

Rosemary Suzart Garcia, an experienced rappelling enthusiast from Rio de Janeiro, died on 14 June at Grutas do Spar in Maricá, Rio de Janeiro state, after losing her footing near a cliffside overlook.

The fatal accident came less than 24 hours after Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, died in São Paulo state after instructors allegedly launched her off a bridge without attaching a safety rope.

Garcia Fell While Preparing for Adventure Activity

Authorities said Garcia was part of an organised hiking group heading toward a rappelling starting point at Grutas do Spar, a former mining site that has become a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Second Brazilian woman dies in 100 foot hiking fall, a day after fatal bungee jump accident pic.twitter.com/Y5OsOhV0mj — Buikem Prime🇵🇹🌠 (@Chukwubuikem079) June 17, 2026

Witnesses told Brazilian media that Garcia had already put on protective equipment, including a helmet and gloves, but had not yet attached herself to a rope. While standing near a steep overlook, she reportedly lifted one leg to apply insect repellent and lost her balance.

A nearby guide attempted to grab her arm as she fell but was unable to stop the accident without risking his own safety. Firefighters later recovered Garcia's body from the base of the cliff. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness Describes Failed Rescue Attempt

Giovani Maximino, who witnessed the incident, said the guide reacted immediately when Garcia began slipping.

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'The guide tried to hold her and almost fell too,' Maximino told local outlet Globo. He said the guide lunged toward Garcia but ultimately had to grab onto a root to avoid being pulled over the edge himself.

According to witnesses, the fall happened within seconds. 'It's a height of approximately [100 feet]. She was just finishing applying insect repellent. It was very fast,' Maximino said.

Authorities have not indicated any signs of foul play, and the Civil Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident as part of standard procedure.

As far as her family is concerned, the tragic news was shared with them at the earliest possibility. 'I only managed to locate the children, who live in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, at almost two in the morning to give them the news,' Maximino told media.

Second Fatal Adventure Incident in Brazil in Two Days

Garcia's death occurred one day after the highly publicised death of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas in Limeira, São Paulo.

The 21-year-old physical education student died on 13 June after falling roughly 130 feet from the abandoned Ponte do Esqueleto, or Skeleton Bridge, during a commercial rope-jumping activity. Investigators allege that instructors failed to attach her safety rope before launching her from the bridge.

Three instructors have since been arrested and charged with homicide with eventual intent under Brazilian law.

Though the two incidents are unrelated, their proximity in time has triggered a renewed debate on safety in adventure and extreme sports in Brazil.

Tributes have poured in for Garcia from friends and fellow adventure enthusiasts, many of whom described her as an experienced participant who loved outdoor challenges and had practiced rappelling for years.