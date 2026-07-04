Emma Navarro's hypothyroidism was revealed during ESPN's Wimbledon broadcast on 2 July 2026, while the American was competing against Marta Kostyuk at the All England Club. The disclosure finally put a name to the health problems that have kept her off court for stretches this season and explain why her recent return has been handled so carefully.

The news came after months of speculation around Navarro's absence from the Charleston Open in March, where she withdrew because of continuing illness without giving a diagnosis. She later returned to the tour, won the Strasbourg Open in May and spoke publicly about working through health struggles with her doctors, but until Wimbledon there had been no on-record confirmation of the condition behind the disruption.

Emma Navarro's Wimbledon Revelation

ESPN commentator Chris McKendry said on air that Navarro has hypothyroidism, a thyroid disorder that can cause fatigue, weight changes and other symptoms if it is not properly managed. It was a striking moment, not least because the revelation arrived in the middle of a live Grand Slam broadcast, when players are usually left to let the racquet do the talking.

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Navarro herself has not issued a separate statement responding to the disclosure, and there has been no formal medical bulletin from the tournament or her team. So, for now, the broadcast remains the clearest source, and that matters. It is one thing for fans to notice a player looking out of rhythm, quite another to hear a diagnosis attached to it on live television.

Emma Navarro and the Road Back

For context, Navarro's year has already been shaped by a stop-start return to the tour. In May, it was reported that she had missed a period from mid-March to early May because of illness, before arriving in Strasbourg and winning her first title in 15 months, her first ever on clay.

That run mattered beyond the trophy itself. Navarro had slipped from No. 14 in the rankings at the end of last season to No. 39 before Strasbourg, then jumped 14 places back to No. 25 after the title. Those numbers tell the story better than any polished interview ever could, a player rebuilding herself one week at a time.

Her return has also come with the awkward, slightly ugly side of modern sport, the online pile-on. Reporting around her comeback noted the unkind chatter that followed her spell away, including comments about her appearance, which is the sort of stuff that can get pretty mad online. Navarro has also said she was trying to balance tennis with the rest of life, not simply smash through the tour on autopilot.

What Hypothyroidism Means for a Player

Hypothyroidism is generally treated with prescription medication and regular bloodwork, which means athlete management is not just about one doctor's appointment but constant monitoring over time. That helps explain why a player might need to step away, ease back in and keep details vague until the picture is clearer.

It also gives more weight to Navarro's own description of her situation, when she said she had been dealing with 'health struggles over the past year or so' and was working closely with doctors and her team to feel better. The message was plain enough then, even if the exact diagnosis was not.

There is still a line between what has been confirmed and what has only now been said aloud on television. What is confirmed is that Navarro missed time because of illness, returned strongly in Strasbourg and is now competing at Wimbledon while carrying a chronic condition that has only just been publicly named