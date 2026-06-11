Wednesday's Game 4 ended with a wild one-point lead that pushed the Knicks one game closer to the NBA championship.

OG Anunoby helped advance the New York Knicks one step closer to winning the NBA Finals, potentially breaking the team's 53-year dry spell. The Knicks knocked back the Spurs further with a 3-to-1 lead in what could be the wildest comeback in NBA Finals history, and what made the upset more exhilarating was Anunoby's 'right hand from God' winning tip.

Anunoby was in the zone the entire game, his clutch play netting him 33 points. He also just became the second player in the last 30 NBA Finals to sink five or more triples without missing in the second half.

The surprise turnaround shocked both fans and players all the way to the night's winning shot. The Knicks barely won Game 4 at 107 to 106, and Anunoby deserves credit for the winning point.

Anunoby's 'Right Hand From God' Wins Game 4 for the Knicks

Anunoby supplied a sequence that shifted the Knicks' momentum, a chase-down block on De'Aaron Fox and the game-winning tip after a Jalen Brunson 3 struck the rim. That sequence, described by Karl-Anthony Towns as the 'Right Hand From God,' came after Brunson and Anunoby combined on a late surge to erase a 29-point deficit.

AN ALL-TIME CLASSIC!



THE FINAL MINUTES OF SPURS-KNICKS GAME 4 🔥 pic.twitter.com/My5dHDiQ64 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

'I challenged a lot of our guys today. OG was one of the guys that I challenged,' said Knicks head coach Mike Brown post-game. 'I told OG, as big, as strong, as athletic as he is, he's got to be a monster on the offensive glass tonight.'

'I don't know if there's a play bigger than any other play in the history of Knicks basketball,' Brown added. 'That was a huge offensive rebound. Huge offensive rebound. He took on the challenge, and he went and won the game for us doing exactly what I called him out for during shootaround today.'

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While Brunson and Towns have dominated headlines all season, it has been Anunoby who has quietly served as the Knicks' not-so-secret weapon, often providing defensive stability and late-game offence.

On Wednesday night, Anunoby stole some of Brunson's thunder, potentially making him this NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player.

'OG is someone who brings it every night, does what's asked of him, plus more, every single night,' Brunson said.

'His work ethic, since the moment I've been teammates with him and seen him, has grown. His confidence has grown just because of his work ethic, everything that I've seen, he's got exponentially better at. So, regardless of what the outside world thinks of him, we know what we have in our locker room, and we have a superstar in that locker room,' he further explained.

Anunoby Silenced Critics with Insane Streak

Anunoby's run has put his induction into the Knicks in sobering perspective. There were questions among some observers about the trade that brought him to the team in 2023-24, when team president Leon Rose exchanged two young players for the 6'7" forward.

Anunoby's postseason run has defined that conversation. His performances have been cited as validation of Rose's decision and the front office's strategy.

Now the Knicks need one more victory to claim the NBA championship. With a decisive Game 5 looming, they're poised to end the title drought that started in 1973. The stakes are historic and, after Anunoby's decisive sequence, New York's hopes have moved markedly closer to a winning upset.