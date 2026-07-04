The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly traded Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in a move that underlines just how sharply their 2026 offseason has shifted in Los Angeles. The deal, reported on Friday, sends Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks to the Lakers, with Ayton now heading to his fourth NBA team and his second move in as many offseasons.

NBA 2026: Lakers Shift Again

The news came after Ayton had already opted into his 2026-27 deal, only for the Lakers to move on once their frontcourt plans changed again. Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick, spent one season in Los Angeles after arriving last summer following a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

That first Lakers season was productive enough on paper. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8 rebounds and 1 block in 72 games, and he started all of them. But the numbers never quite told the whole story, did they? Once the Lakers lined up a bigger structural reset, Ayton became the odd man out rather quickly.

The decision also fits the broader mood around the franchise. LeBron James has told the Lakers he plans to play elsewhere next season, stripping away much of the team's old star-driven certainty and left the roster looking, frankly, in transition.

In the same stretch, the Lakers also agreed to keep Austin Reaves on a four-year, $185 million deal, while moving to rework the frontcourt around Walker Kessler.

Why the Lakers Moved on

With Kessler coming in via sign-and-trade, Ayton's role had narrowed, and the Lakers evidently preferred to recover some value rather than let the situation hang around and get awkward. Sending out a centre on an expiring-ish path and taking back a younger guard plus future picks is not exactly dramatic stuff in isolation, but it does reveal where the Lakers think their leverage is now.

Hardy gives Los Angeles another guard option, while the two second-round picks, in 2031 and 2032, add a little more draft flexibility for a team already busy reshaping itself. Still, in an offseason where the Lakers are trying to thread the needle between immediate relevance and future repair, even second-rounders matter more than they once did.

Ayton's lone Lakers campaign also had one of those oddly specific little flourishes that tend to stick with fans. In January against Toronto, he shot 10 for 10 from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds, becoming only the third player in Lakers history to post that exact combination, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Mitch Kupchak. That is the sort of stat line that lingers, even if the wider fit never quite settles.

What It Means for Washington

The Wizards already have Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr in the frontcourt, and the trade adds Ayton into a rotation that suddenly looks crowded in a very modern, slightly wild kind of way. The team also drafted AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, so the frontcourt picture is looking increasingly stacked before the summer is even done.

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That makes the fit interesting, if not entirely tidy. Ayton has always been a player who invites debate, partly because his talent is obvious and partly because the output rarely arrives with total consistency. Still, Washington did not trade for him to admire the résumé.The expectation is that he will be asked to contribute real minutes, and probably quickly.

For the Lakers, the trade reads as another clean break from the past two seasons, and maybe that is the real story. A team that once tried to balance old star power with a new timeline is now leaning harder into the new timeline, even if that means a frontcourt shuffle that looks unfinished on paper.There is still work to do, obviously, because there always is with the Lakers. And this summer, the stuff keeps moving.