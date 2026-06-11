Read more Knicks Game 3 Fan Guide: Watch Parties, Road Closures and What Fans Need to Know Before Heading to MSG Knicks Game 3 Fan Guide: Watch Parties, Road Closures and What Fans Need to Know Before Heading to MSG

The New York Knicks have secured a historic victory in the NBA Finals. Ogugua "OG" Anunoby provided the decisive moment in Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The British forward converted a dramatic, game-winning tip-in with just 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock. His stunning basket completed a 29-point comeback, the largest in finals history. As expected, Madison Square Garden erupted as the Knicks secured a 107-106 win.

That said, Anunoby has become an overnight superstar. Many NBA aficionados are now yearning to know more about the cold-blooded Knicks forward.

Quick Facts About OG Anunoby

Anunoby was born in Harlesden to Nigerian parents of Igbo descent. His late mother, Grace, was a national track and field athlete. His late father, Ogugua Sr., worked as a university professor.

As an athelte, Anunoby was a largely unheralded high school prospect out of Jefferson City High School in Missouri. Despite averaging a dominant 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a senior, he was buried in national recruiting rankings, sitting as low as the 294th-ranked player in the country.

It was only when former Indiana University head coach Tom Crean accidentally discovered him that Anunoby's path to the big stage shifted dramatically. Crean was on a routine scouting trip to evaluate other prospects when the unknown forward's exceptional length, raw physical tools, and natural defensive instincts caught his eye.

Coach Crean quickly secured a commitment from Anunoby, bringing him to Indiana as an under-the-radar addition to the Hoosiers' 2015 recruiting class. At Indiana University, Anunoby instantly transitioned from a bench player into a highly sought-after professional prospect. Across 50 total collegiate games, he averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, shooting an efficient 56.3% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Anunoby declared for the 2017 NBA Draft. Once projected as a surefire lottery pick, medical uncertainties caused him to slide on draft night, allowing the Toronto Raptors to select him with the 23rd overall pick in the first round, a move that quickly proved to be one of the biggest steals of the draft. In 2023, the Raptors traded Anunoby to the Knicks via a five-player deal.

Anunoby's Current Status On and Off the Court

The modern NBA places immense value on elite, two-way wing players. Anunoby fits this highly coveted archetype perfectly. He routinely guards the best player on the opposing team. Simultaneously, he provides efficient scoring at the other end of the floor.

As it stands, All-Star guard Jalen Brunson currently serves as the primary engine of the Knicks. However, Anunoby is making a compelling case to become the team's future ultimate franchise cornerstone.

Anunoby's financial success matches his rise to NBA prominence. He signed a five-year contract extension with New York worth $212.5 million (£158.3 million). Industry experts estimate his overall net worth to be well over $25 million (£18.6 million).

Unlike other NBA players, Anunoby keeps his romantic life entirely private and does not share details about a girlfriend or companion. Anunoby has previously been the focus of internet dating rumours with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. However, both athletes have insisted that they are strictly friends.