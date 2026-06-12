At Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson has developed a consistent postgame routine. After Knicks home wins, he often scans celebrity row and approaches Mariska Hargitay for a brief greeting. The interaction usually ends in a hug, a moment that has become familiar across New York Knicks home coverage and NBA broadcast footage.

Her regular attendance at Knicks home games and the repeated postgame acknowledgement have led to informal 'good luck charm' descriptions in media commentary and fan discussion. The label is not official. It reflects interpretation of visible patterns during games rather than any statement from Brunson, Hargitay or the New York Knicks.

Why Is Hargitay Considered Brunson's 'Good Luck Charm'

Mariska Hargitay is widely considered Jalen Brunson's 'good luck charm' due to her consistent presence courtside at New York Knicks home games and the visible postgame interactions between the pair. After home wins, Brunson is frequently seen acknowledging her from the court, often stopping for brief exchanges or hugs that have become a familiar part of Madison Square Garden's postgame routine. Their repeated interactions, combined with Hargitay's long-standing support for the Knicks, have led fans and broadcasters to associate her presence with positive home performances.

The idea has also been reinforced by Brunson's own admiration for Hargitay. In a conversation with Richard Jefferson, he placed her at the top of his list of favourite courtside supporters.

'My number one, love her to death, and she knows it—Mariska Hargitay,' Brunson told Richard Jefferson.

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He has also spoken about their first meeting courtside during his early time with the Knicks, describing an easy rapport that developed over time and turned into a recurring postgame acknowledgement.

In a televised appearance on 'Today with Jenna & Sheinelle', a host referred to Hargitay as Brunson's 'good luck charm' while discussing their visible courtside interactions. The phrase has since circulated in fan commentary, linked to repeated observation of Hargitay's presence during games where Brunson has performed strongly.

While neither Hargitay nor the New York Knicks have officially endorsed the "good luck charm" label, it persists through repetition and visibility. Her frequent attendance, Brunson's consistent recognition of her after wins, and the broader tendency in sports culture to attach meaning to recurring patterns have all contributed to the narrative that she is a positive presence in the Knicks' home success story.

Courtside Presence At Madison Square Garden

Hargitay was once again present courtside at a New York Knicks home playoff game against the San Antonio Spurs. Following the game, Jalen Brunson was seen making his customary postgame route toward courtside seats to greet her, continuing a routine that has become familiar during Knicks home wins.

Footage of their reunion quickly circulated on social media, showing the pair embracing and exchanging brief words after the final buzzer. 'I love you so much, I'm so happy,' Hargitay told Brunson as they embraced.

“I love you so much, I'm so happy.”



Mariska Hargitay to Jalen Brunson postgame 🥹



A game-high 36 for JB in the Game 4 W! pic.twitter.com/Yfn64qpMpg — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Mutual Recognition Beyond Basketball

The connection between Brunson and Hargitay extends into other professional settings.

Hargitay has referenced Brunson while discussing her Broadway performance in 'Every Brilliant Thing'. She has spoken about drawing on his approach to pressure and preparation while performing live theatre.

Brunson has also supported Hargitay outside basketball. He attended the premiere of her documentary 'My Mom Jayne' alongside his wife, Ali Marks.