New York's 53-year wait for an NBA title is finally over, and Jeremy Lin believes the Knicks' long-awaited championship delivered the emotional ending Linsanity never could.

Speaking to CNBC after New York's first title since 1973, the Harvard graduate whose meteoric rise captivated the basketball world reflected on watching his former team complete a journey he helped begin but could never finish. Linsanity restored hope to a franchise starved of success and turned the Knicks into the NBA's biggest story in 2012, but it ended with a first-round play-off exit. More than a decade later, Lin says this championship has finally brought the healing and closure Knicks fans had been waiting for.

'There's so much healing that has happened in this Knicks run... it's been 53 years, you've gone through a lot of pain, a lot more lows and a lot more highs... I'm happy for my friends who are Knicks fans. It's honestly been a really special run. It's been a run that has brought a lot of healing, a lot of closure,' Lin said.

Lin said watching the Knicks finally lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy carried special meaning because of the bond he formed with the fan base during Linsanity, when his improbable rise briefly revived belief inside Madison Square Garden but fell short of ending the franchise's championship drought.

'To be able to see this team go so much further than I could ever have helped my team in 2012 go, that's been amazing to me, because if there's ever one fan base that I've been like, man, they deserve to have a championship, it would be the New York Knicks,' he added.

Linsanity Gave New York Hope but Not a Championship

Lin's rise remains one of the NBA's greatest underdog stories. After going undrafted in 2010 and struggling to establish himself with the Golden State Warriors, he seized an unexpected opportunity with the Knicks in February 2012 when injuries opened the door to the starting line-up.

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His spectacular run transformed New York's season, inspired millions and propelled the Knicks into the play-offs. Yet while Linsanity became one of the defining moments in modern NBA history, it ended in the opening round, leaving the franchise's 39-year title drought intact and its biggest goal still out of reach.

The attention was initially difficult to process, Lin has admitted, before he eventually embraced what Linsanity meant to fans around the world.

Speaking in 2021, he said: 'For a while, it was kind of this phenomenon, or this shadow, or this expectation, or this ghost that I was chasing, sometimes chasing, and sometimes trying to run away from. Now it's more like a badge of honour that I'm really proud of and what it meant to so many people.'

A Championship Changed Lin's Perspective

Lin never won a title with New York, but he did earn an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Although his role was limited, the experience changed how he viewed success after he initially questioned whether he truly deserved a championship ring.

He later came to appreciate that every player contributes differently whether on the court, in practice or by supporting team-mates behind the scenes - a lesson that shapes how he views the Knicks' title today.

Rather than dwelling on what his own New York team failed to accomplish, Lin sees this championship as the moment that completed the journey Linsanity began. The magical run restored belief to Madison Square Garden, but this Knicks team finally delivered what that unforgettable stretch never could: an NBA championship.

For Lin, the title is more than the end of a 53-year drought. It is the moment the story of Linsanity finally came full circle, giving one of basketball's most loyal fan bases the championship celebration it had waited generations to experience.