The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly exploring additional roster moves as the franchise looks to create greater financial flexibility ahead of a potentially pivotal off-season. The goal is to make extra cap space but the priority wasn't the contract extension of the team's veteran superstar LeBron James.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Lakers are 'actively' attempting to move two players as part of their broader salary-cap strategy. The organisation appears focused on securing the future of rising guard Austin Reaves, whose next contract is expected to command a significant increase. The Lakers' front office is weighing options to balance these commitments while maintaining flexibility for further roster upgrades.

Lakers Preparing To Meet Reaves' Salary Demands

The reported effort comes as Los Angeles prepares for significant financial commitments elsewhere on the roster. One of the key priorities appears to be securing the long-term future of fast-rising star Austin Reaves, whose next contract is expected to command a substantial increase in salary.

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'The Lakers are actively trying to find trade partners for Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt's contracts to create even more cap space,' Sidery wrote on X.

'With Austin Reaves' new contract likely set to be above $40 million annually, Los Angeles will need more flexibility to make other moves,' Sidery added.

The Lakers have been consistent in evaluating their roster following another season in which expectations remained high due to the presence of James. Creating additional cap room could allow the organisation to pursue upgrades in free agency, absorb contracts in trades, or retain key contributors while remaining within league financial regulations.

Trading Vanderbilt and rookie wing Knecht would represent a significant step towards increasing spending power, although it remains unclear which teams may have interest in acquiring either player. The front office is expected to continue assessing opportunities as the summer progresses. However, whether or not the Lakers would try and re-sign LeBron is hard to tell at this point.

LeBron's Future Remains Unresolved

While the Lakers consider potential roster changes, uncertainty continues to surround the future of LeBron James, who has yet to publicly reveal his plans for next season. According to The New York Times' Dan Woike, the organisation is maintaining a patient approach regarding the four-time NBA champion's decision.

'Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' president of basketball operations and general manager, said that the organisation wanted to give James the space and time necessary to figure out whatever he plans to do next. Team sources have said that stance has not changed,' Woike reported.

Adding to the uncertainty, James' long-time agent Rich Paul indicated that discussions regarding next season have not yet taken place. However, Paul also noted that there would be no shortage of interest should the NBA's all-time leading scorer decide to continue his playing career. He reportedly mentioned that 'a third of the league' would be interested in acquiring his high-profile client.

For now, the Lakers appear focused on improving their financial position to secure Reaves' future, while remaining flexible as they await a decision from the face of the franchise. Whether James returns, retires, or explores other possibilities, the coming months could prove crucial in shaping the next chapter for one of the NBA's most storied organisations.