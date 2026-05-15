Khloé Kardashian has weighed in on the ongoing disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, describing elements of the case as 'weird' and expressing disbelief that there are still no clear answers months after the 84-year-old went missing.

Her comments come as investigators continue to examine DNA evidence, video footage and multiple leads in a case that has drawn widespread public attention across the United States.

'It's 2026 and There's Nothing'

Speaking on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, uploaded on 13 May 2026, Kardashian discussed the high-profile missing persons case involving Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Kardashian said she found the situation difficult to comprehend, stating that 'it's 2026 and there is nothing', in reference to the lack of publicly confirmed breakthroughs in the investigation, according to USA Today coverage of the episode.

Concerns About Transparency and Limited Knowledge

In a conversation with Crime Junkie podcast host Ashley Flowers, Kardashian questioned why there appeared to be so few confirmed updates in the case, suggesting that the absence of information was troubling for families and the public. She acknowledged she was not fully across every detail of the investigation, emphasising she was speaking as an outsider frustrated by the silence rather than claiming insider knowledge.

Flowers, who has worked on numerous cold case investigations, contextualised Kardashian's remarks by noting that many missing-person cases appear stagnant publicly even when investigators are working behind the scenes.

Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in Arizona

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on 1 February 2026 from her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson, Arizona. She has not been seen since. The case quickly escalated into a major investigation, with local authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) both involved from early stages.

Officials confirmed that Guthrie's disappearance triggered an extensive search effort, supported by forensic analysis and public appeals. A reward of more than $1.2 million (about £899,000) has been offered for information that could lead to her recovery.

Investigation Details and Police Updates

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Law enforcement officials have stated that Guthrie's family members and their spouses were cooperative with investigators and were cleared early in the inquiry. Authorities have repeatedly emphasised that there is no evidence suggesting involvement from close relatives.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has confirmed that the FBI has been involved in the case since the beginning, working alongside local investigators. According to officials, evidence review is ongoing across multiple fronts, including digital forensics and biological testing.

Investigators have also examined doorbell camera footage captured on the night of Guthrie's disappearance. The footage reportedly shows a male suspect described as approximately 5'9" to 5'10" in height with an average build. However, no identification has been made.

Evidence Gathered in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Authorities have confirmed that blood found on the porch of Guthrie's residence belongs to her. In addition, unidentified DNA has been recovered from inside the property, which does not match Guthrie or individuals connected to her immediate circle.

A pair of black gloves believed to be linked to the suspect was also tested, but did not match any profiles in the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS. Despite these findings, no arrest has been made and no suspect has been publicly identified.

Officials say the investigation continues to move forward through laboratory analysis and digital evidence review, although they have acknowledged that progress can be slow due to the complexity of forensic processes.

Public Attention and Ongoing Scrutiny

The case has attracted significant public and media attention, particularly as it passed the 100-day mark on 12 May 2026 without resolution. While speculation continues online, law enforcement has cautioned against drawing conclusions based on incomplete information.

Authorities maintain that it is common practice to withhold certain investigative details during active missing persons cases in order to protect the integrity of ongoing inquiries.

The FBI and local law enforcement continue to urge anyone with relevant information to come forward as the search for Nancy Guthrie remains active.