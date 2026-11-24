Anthony Constantino has declared 'I am not Gay' while publishing five messages he presented as evidence of his appeal among gay Americans. The incoming Republican congressman used the screenshots to encourage gay voters to join his party, highlighting exchanges that included personal compliments and claims of political influence.

Constantino, 44, narrowly won the 3 November midterm election to represent New York's 21st Congressional District, defeating Democrat Blake Gendebien. The incoming MAGA Republican shared the messages on social media.

Flirty Messages Include Claims of Political Support

One of the five messages read: 'Please red pill me as a gay man sir', with its sender explicitly identifying as gay. In this context, the expression appears to refer to being persuaded to adopt Constantino's political views.

A separate message stated, 'you turned me republican', but did not identify the sender's sexuality or explain their previous political allegiance. The screenshot provides no details about what prompted the claimed change.

The phrase does not, by itself, establish the sender's political affiliation or voting history. Likewise, the message about becoming Republican gives no indication of whether the sender was previously a Democrat, politically independent or unaffiliated with either party.

The remaining three messages focused on Constantino's appearance or expressed personal interest. They read: 'You're really handsome', 'You're super handsome' and 'Sexy, let me know if you want to play...'

It’s already begun. I want to clarify, I am not Gay but I do want all Gay Americans to become Republican. The Democrat Party is making it unsafe to be Gay. If you like Secure Borders, Safety, Low Taxes, Less Regulation, as well as First and Second Amendment Rights then you should… pic.twitter.com/qWtxmwlnXe — Anthony Constantino (@constantino) November 24, 2026

The screenshots contain only short excerpts, leaving the wider conversations and senders' identities unclear.

Constantino's Republican Pitch to Gay Americans

Constantino introduced the screenshots with the words 'It's already begun' before making his position explicit: 'I want to clarify, I am not Gay but I do want all Gay Americans to become Republican.'

He then set out the political case he wanted to make to those voters. Constantino claimed the 'Democrat Party' was making it unsafe to be gay. He did not cite specific incidents or provide supporting evidence for that claim.

He then listed the policy priorities he believed should appeal to those voters: 'Secure Borders, Safety, Low Taxes, Less Regulation, as well as First and Second Amendment Rights'.

Gays are high performers and job creators who have every reason to want Secure Borders, Low Taxes, Less Regulation, and First Amendment plus Second Amendment Rights. I am sure many Gays are rightfully concerned about what is going on in places like Dearborn, Michigan where you… — Anthony Constantino (@constantino) November 23, 2026

He also criticised Democrats and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Constantino questioned why gay Americans would want to belong to the mayor's party. He wrote: 'These Muslims are LAUGHING AT YOU. They think Gays are stupid for voting for Democrats.'

In the same post, Constantino alleged, without providing evidence, that Mamdani had privately mocked gay voters during visits to Uganda and boasted about having 'conned Gays'. The article has not independently verified these allegations. Mamdani's press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Constantino Follows With Singing Video

Constantino later posted a video addressing how he intended to turn gay Americans into Republicans. 'Hey, America. Everybody wants to know how I'm going to turn every gay American Republican. It's easy. Watch,' he said before singing Stevie Wonder's 1980 song 'Master Blaster (Jammin')'.

I am going to make all Gay Americans become Republicans and Democrats can't stop me! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lfmwF8xOFq — Anthony Constantino (@constantino) November 24, 2026

The video offered no further detail about how he planned to persuade voters or what an organised recruitment effort would involve.

Republican Officials Rebuke Constantino

Constantino has also drawn criticism from within his own party. New York Republican State Committee North Country Regional Chairwoman Liz Joy and five county Republican chairs sent him a letter rebuking his conduct.

He replied with a letter beginning, 'Dear Sore Losers'. The criticism and response form a separate dispute involving Republican officials; the reporting does not establish that their letter was prompted by his posts about gay voters.