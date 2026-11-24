President Donald Trump awarded Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a private White House ceremony on Tuesday, 24 November, honouring the former New York City mayor despite his disbarment over false claims about the 2020 election. The presentation came more than a year after Trump first announced his intention to give Giuliani the award.

Trump announced his decision on 1 September 2025, two days after Giuliani was injured in a car crash in New Hampshire. The private Oval Office ceremony took place this week. Giuliani said he was 'honoured and humbled' to receive the distinction.

Why Trump Chose Rudy Giuliani for the Medal of Freedom

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States' highest civilian honour. Originally established by President Harry S Truman in 1945 as the Medal of Freedom, it was renamed the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President John F Kennedy in 1963.

It recognises individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to national security or interests, world peace, or significant cultural and public or private endeavours.

Giuliani served as New York City mayor from 1994 to 2001. He became a nationally recognised figure following the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks, when his public presence and response earned him the nickname 'America's Mayor'.

Before entering City Hall, he served as US attorney for the Southern District of New York, prosecuting organised crime figures.

His later career became closely tied to Trump. Giuliani acted as the president's personal lawyer and led public efforts to challenge Trump's defeat in the 2020 election.

His press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia became an enduring image of the campaign. The venue was a landscaping business, not the luxury hotel with a similar name.

Rudy Giuliani's Disbarment and the 16 Proven Charges

In July 2024, New York's Appellate Division ordered Giuliani disbarred following disciplinary proceedings connected to statements he made while representing Trump and his campaign.

The court record states that a referee found 16 disciplinary charges proved and rejected Giuliani's argument that he did not know the statements were false.

The referee concluded that he had made 'knowing falsehoods' with the 'intent to deceive'. These were professional disciplinary charges, not separate criminal convictions.

Giuliani was subsequently disbarred in Washington, DC, in September 2024. He also faced criminal proceedings in Georgia and Arizona over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election result.

The Arizona indictment was dismissed without prejudice in June 2026, although prosecutors indicated they intended to present the case to a new grand jury.

The Georgia prosecution was dismissed in November 2025, while Arizona prosecutors dismissed their case in June 2026 but indicated they could seek a new indictment.

Giuliani denied any wrongdoing, while Trump issued him a presidential pardon in November 2025 covering federal offences connected to efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

The pardon did not extend to state charges or reverse the professional disciplinary findings that resulted in his disbarment.

Separately, two Georgia election workers won a defamation judgment against Giuliani after he falsely accused them of election misconduct.

He subsequently reached a settlement with Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, and a court filing confirmed in February 2025 that the $148 million judgment had been fully satisfied.

The medal therefore recognises a sharply contested public legacy. Giuliani's response to 9/11 remains central to the White House's case for honouring him.

His role in the aftermath of the 2020 election, and the findings that ended his legal career, remain equally important to understanding why the award is likely to divide opinion.