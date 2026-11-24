The US government has acquired a major immigration detention facility in Washington for $453 million (£344 million), nearly seven times the $67 million (£51 million) value assigned to the property in an earlier appraisal. The transaction raises questions about how federal officials assessed the purchase, particularly as the private prison company that sold the site is set to continue earning revenue from its operation.

The Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma has capacity for 1,635 detainees. The GEO Group completed the sale to the United States, acting through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), on 17 November 2026. The company announced the transaction the following day.

The two figures may not represent identical assets or valuation methods. The March figure was described in ICE records as GEO's asset appraisal, while the November transaction included the facility and certain related assets and property.

The Valuation Difference Raises Procurement Questions

ICE records obtained by The Intercept show that GEO valued the Tacoma facility at $67 million in March 2026. The government subsequently agreed to pay $453 million, approximately 6.8 times that earlier figure.

Michael Wriston, co-founder of government watchdog Project Salt Box, described the difference as a 'massive increase'. He called on ICE to explain how officials arrived at the purchase price and release the appraisal used to support it.

John Roth, a former inspector general at DHS, also questioned the risks of moving too quickly without adequate internal controls. He warned that weak oversight could lead to government waste, although his comments did not establish that the Tacoma transaction involved misconduct.

The public sale agreement identifies CSC of Tacoma, LLC, and Correctional Services Corporation, LLC, both wholly owned subsidiaries of The GEO Group, Inc., as the sellers. The buyer was the United States, acting through DHS. The agreement confirms the purchase price but does not provide a detailed explanation of the valuation methodology.

GEO Keeps a Role After Transferring Ownership

The sale did not end GEO's involvement at the centre. Under a separate 10-year management contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), effective from 28 October 2026, the company will continue providing support services until 27 October 2036, subject to the agreement's termination provisions.

GEO expects the contract to generate approximately $140 million (£106 million) in annual revenue. Services include security, maintenance, and food provision, as well as access to medical care, recreation, and transportation.

ICE can terminate the agreement for convenience or if funding is not appropriated. The projected revenue is therefore not guaranteed for the full decade.

Sale Proceeds Will Support a Share Repurchase Plan

GEO expects to receive approximately $340 million (£258 million) after taxes, transaction fees, and expenses. It plans to combine the proceeds with cash flow from operations to enter into a $500 million (£380 million) accelerated share repurchase agreement.

The Tacoma transaction follows GEO's October sale of three detention facilities in Adelanto, California, for $950 million (£722 million). The company said it would continue providing support services at those locations under its existing ICE contract.

The wider expansion of federal detention capacity has also attracted scrutiny from the Government Accountability Office. A report published on 19 November 2026 identified weaknesses in ICE's acquisition planning and cost-effectiveness assessments for its broader detention expansion. It did not evaluate the Tacoma purchase itself.

The unanswered question is whether the government can demonstrate why the Tacoma facility and associated assets justified a price so far above the earlier figure recorded in ICE documents.