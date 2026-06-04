Content creators will stop at nothing to get a scoop, though there are often consequences. With the hype for GTA 6 reaching a feverish pitch ahead of its scheduled November 2026 release, YouTubers made a futile attempt to uncover some information by intruding into the Rockstar North office in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Tuesday, 2 June.

German YouTube creator ÜberGaming shared the entire ordeal on his channel, documenting a visit that reportedly triggered an immediate security escalation and lasted only a few moments. Not long after they entered the lobby of the Rockstar North office, security personnel barred them from proceeding further. Additionally, police were called to the scene to reinforce on-site security and bring the situation under control, as part of ongoing heightened protection measures around the building.

The group was asked why they were there, though it was obvious they were seeking updates on the upcoming open-world crime game. The incident has been linked to stricter perimeter security, with authorities maintaining a strong presence around the area. Police reportedly took their details and warned that any GTA 6 leak from them would be dealt with accordingly.

On Rockstar Games' part, the incident has compelled them to boost security. The office now reportedly operates under a 24/7 security framework, with constant surveillance across the premises. Police patrol the area every 20 to 30 minutes as part of ongoing monitoring, and the office closely monitors movement through 50 to 60 installed cameras, according to reports, though the claim hasn't been independently verified.

The 'GTA 6' Rockstar North office is reportedly under maximum security:



▫️ Protected under a special police program at the request of the Scottish government

▫️ Senior staff receive police escorts

▫️ 50–60 security cameras monitor the building

▫️ 24/7 security stationed in the… pic.twitter.com/u5R9Sc19HW — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) June 3, 2026

Additionally, senior staff members are now reportedly escorted by personal security. These measures indicate Rockstar's effort to keep GTA 6 information under wraps before the November release.

The strict security protocols form part of a continuous 24/7 protective operation around the site, as tensions rise ahead of GTA 6's launch. The company has previously dealt with leaks and unauthorized disclosures, including gameplay footage and internal materials shared publicly without permission.

Nothing More Than a Stunt

In the eyes of many, the efforts of the German YouTuber were seen as nothing more than a stunt. Walking into the Rockstar North office was considered senseless, as expecting to obtain information by simply going there was viewed as unrealistic. Many believed it was merely an attempt to attract attention and gain followers.

However, ÜberGaming tried to debunk those allegations, claiming his visit had a purpose. He shared on his YouTube channel that he was acting on behalf of the Turkish gaming community, who wanted to know if GTA 6 would be released with Turkish subtitles. The German YouTuber explained that despite the large Turkish gaming following, GTA 5 was not released with Turkish subtitles.

'So I thought since we were already there and the Turkish community is asking for it, and of course we are very happy to serve,' ÜberGaming said while referencing several images that contained written hashtags in the Turkish language.

While his intent appeared valid, some feel otherwise. ÜberGaming was likely hoping to obtain more than just confirmation about whether Turkish subtitles would be included, especially given that GTA 6 features are scarce and limited so far.

Billion Dollar Tab Offers Endless Possibilities

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As of this writing, gamers are expecting GTA 6 to feature a large map, believed to be 2.5 times larger than the previous GTA installment. With advancements in technology, photorealistic graphics, and more, these expectations are justified, aligning with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's remark that it took billions to create Grand Theft Auto 6.

The game's plot has also been revealed. As mentioned in a previous post, the story centers on a modern 'Bonnie and Clyde' criminal couple, with protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

The romantic duo find themselves at the heart of a statewide conspiracy, leaving them no choice but to find ways to survive and protect each other from corrupt factions and law enforcement.

Beyond that, other game features remain unconfirmed. GTA fans are growing increasingly impatient, and this anxiety is expected to persist for the next five months until GTA 6 is officially released.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to release on November 19, 2026.